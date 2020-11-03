British man to marry American woman who liked his ‘chonky’ cat photo

Love for fat cats has brought one couple together.

Adam Lawrence, 29, met Anna Hosey, 26, in a Facebook group named This Cat Is Chonky last October, and now the pair are engaged, according to South West News Service.

DATING DURING THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: NYC MATCHMAKER SHARES THE DO'S AND DON'TS

Lawrence, who is graphic designer from the U.K., shared a picture of himself holding a friend’s “chonky” cat. He noticed that Hosey commented he was “cute” and messaged her not long after.

The couple hit it off and within two months of speaking, Lawrence boarded a 4,000-mile flight from London to Chicago to meet Hosey. And two months after that, Hosey returned the favor with a visit to “The Big Smoke” city.

ENGAGED COUPLE WHO MET ON APP DURING PANDEMIC CREDIT LOCKDOWN WITH HELPING THEM SOLIDIFY RELATIONSHIP

Fast-forward to May 2020 and Lawrence’s planned trip to the U.S. was canceled due to the coronavirus lockdown. However, Hosey ventured back to London in July when the U.K. first lifted its lockdown orders.

Hosey, who is a hairdresser, has remained in the country since then.

ENGAGED COUPLES ARE MAKING SEVERAL BIG CHANGES TO THEIR WEDDING CELEBRATIONS AMID PANDEMIC: SURVEY

"We're basically just in a room but it's been so much fun,” she told SWNS. "He's shown me so many movies and TV shows that I'd never typically see and we've done so much exploring of London as well as hiking in Edinburgh and visiting Liverpool."

Just when Hosey was preparing to leave, Lawrence proposed to her in his bedroom.

CLICK HERE TO INTERACT WITH FOX NEWS VOTER ANALYSIS

“I wanted our relationship to carry on so I just decided to propose. My friends and family all love her,” Lawrence told SWNS. "I was originally planning to do it on London Bridge but I remembered Anna said she didn't want it to be in a busy place so I waited til the next day. We'd had a nice day out in Camden and I just proposed in my room and she said yes!"

The proposal didn’t come as a complete surprise, according to Hosey. She said they had disused marriage on occasion.

CLICK HERE TO SEE FOX NEWS’ LIVE PROBABILITY DIALS

"Our friends and family could not be more excited, we're still getting cards in the mail,” Hosey shared. “Everybody has been ridiculously excited for us, I had a few friends of mine call me crying."

So far, the couple hopes to marry next year and start a new life in the U.K.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The wedding we have been chatting about right now will be in England so I can give my friends and family an excuse to travel abroad,” Hosey explained regarding her cross-continental move. "I think we'll end up in London here - I come from a really small town in the states, so being in London has been the first time that I've felt like I belong somewhere so it'd only be right for everyone to come see the space that helped me grow into who I am.”