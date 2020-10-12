Viral video shows woman aggressively steal bouquet after bride tosses it

Some people take traditions way too seriously.

A viral video recently uploaded to Reddit shows what appears to be the bride's bouquet toss at a wedding — but based on the video, at least one of the women involved was determined to walk away with the bouquet, no matter what.

The footage was uploaded to Reddit’s Trashy forums by a user named Hppy_xmas_harry. The post doesn’t include details on where or when the video was filmed, although the title suggests it happened the day before it was uploaded.

The footage begins as most bouquet tosses do, with the bride's back to a group of presumably unmarried women. As she tosses the flowers, most of the girls reach out. Things go wrong, however, when one of the girls near the center catches the flowers, only to have one of the other women latch on as well. A brief struggle breaks out, and the woman who originally caught the flowers quickly lets go.

The “victorious” bouquet catcher then turns to celebrate, only for the other women to quickly disperse. The woman holding the flowers appears to point to someone off-screen, although it’s unclear who. Based on the footage, however, it doesn’t look like anyone was interested in celebrating with her.

"She’s pointing to her very unlucky boyfriend," Hppy_xmas_harry later wrote in response to a commenter. "It was seriously the most cringeworthy thing I have ever seen."

Despite little information on where or when this incident occurred, at least a few of the commenters appeared to agree that the video — whenever it was filmed — was not entirely unique, as far as cringeworthy receptions go.

"A girl broke her ankle at my sister's wedding by going after the bouquet," one person claimed.

"At my friend's wedding, the bouquet smacked the girl in front of me in the face then it somehow flipped over her head and landed in my hands," another said. "I was very confused."

It remains a common tradition at weddings for brides to throw their bouquets to unmarried or single women in attendance at the reception. The person who catches the bouquet will (according to the tradition) be the next to get married — but of course, this is just tradition, and it’s not actually any kind of law. So calm down, everybody.