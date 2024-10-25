A winter wedding color palette that will transform your big day into a whimsical wonderland

A winter wedding is sure to create a magical setting for the day you share your vows and say "I do" to the love of your life.

You may think the only way you can achieve a winter wonderland wedding is if you get married at the top of a mountain at a ski resort, with snow surely in abundance, but that is not the case.

With plenty of creativity, and a little help from faux snow, tree flocking and an array of twinkling lights, your venue will soon be transformed into a magical winter wonderland.

FORMER ‘SELLING SUNSET’ STAR'S WEDDING PLANNER ON CHOOSING A THEME, PERSONALIZED EVENT DETAILS AND MORE

A celebrity wedding planner spoke with Fox News Digital about how you can achieve the winter look for your big day, including colors to consider, plus other special touches to add uniqueness to the day.

When thinking about winter wedding colors, there is a pretty broad palette for you to work with.

While traditional whites and creams are beautiful to include, don't be afraid to compliment those colors with those that may be considered a little less customary.

COUPLE GO VIRAL ON TIKTOK FOR PLANTING THEIR OWN WEDDING FLOWERS, EXPERT OFFERS TIPS FOR DIY APPROACH

"I think tried and true is going to be your whites, creams, using a metallic, whether it's a silver or a pretty gold or even a rose gold," Lisa Lafferty, a California-based celebrity and luxury wedding planner, told Fox News Digital in a Zoom interview. "That's always your tried-and-true staple for winter wonderland."

"Go back to the greens, some reds," Lafferty continued. "I don't know if it's a popular opinion, but I always love complimenting any of these colors with black, just because I feel like it does give an elevated and a very sophisticated feel."

Snow, of course, is a staple of a winter wedding.

Real snow doesn't need to fall from the sky in order for a winter wonderland theme to be achieved.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

You can create a magical winter feeling with snow and other decorations to create the atmosphere you're looking to achieve.

"Try to get snow when you can. [You can] create it yourself, like I do all the time. . . . I also use low ground haze, so it kind of gives it that chilly look," Lafferty said. "I think snow is kind of one of those things where it just illuminates. . . . You can just flock trees. You can add any kind of holiday trees. I think those are kind of the most popular staples."

Snow played a huge role in creating the winter ambiance in a wedding Lafferty did for "Selling Sunset's" Christine Quinn back in 2019.

"The memorable moment from that wedding [was] definitely adding in the snow," Lafferty said of the Los Angeles event. "I think that was such a magical touch to bring faux snow into it when the bride walked down the aisle. It was just really magical. Everyone felt [like] they were in this beautiful rom-com setting."

Additionally, Lafferty suggested adding ice elements, such as an ice sculpture, and twinkling lights to a winter wonderland wedding.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

The winter theme shouldn't stop with decorations. The theme can extend into other elements of the day, like the food served and drinks made.

"I think it's great to play with fun ideas such as food and beverage," Lafferty told Fox News Digital.

"Frosty kind of elements to your cocktails . . . maybe they're bubbling . . . maybe they're smoking…maybe they're glittering," Lafferty explained. "Then also, kind of bringing holiday foods and ideas too, like tray-passing ideas."

Another route you could go for a winter wedding is a more cozy, rustic vibe.

To do this, elements like having blankets in baskets stationed around the venue for guests, and maybe even a hot chocolate bar, can help set a cozy tone.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lumber logs and fireplaces can add to a "Ralph Lauren, plaid type of vibe," Lafferty said.