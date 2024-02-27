Former 'Selling Sunset' star's wedding planner on choosing a theme, personalized event details and more

One of the early steps in a wedding planning journey is to settle on a theme for the big day. While you could always go classic, highlighting your relationship and choosing something a bit less traditional may add an unexpected uniqueness.

Handpicking a theme that makes sense to your relationship is going to be a collaborative effort.

While discussing the theme, saddle up and enjoy the process. Take a trip down memory lane, pinpoint monumental moments together and jot down your favorite foods or vacation spots.

Then, seamlessly intertwine those details into your wedding.

Below is a guide to choosing the perfect wedding theme and how to fashion a custom event, with expert tips from California-based celebrity and luxury wedding and events planner Lisa Lafferty.

1. When should I choose a theme for my wedding?

Since many aspects of wedding planning will stem from your primary theme, you'll want to decide on this fairly early on in the process.

"I always try to ask couples right away, ‘What kind of wedding are we having?’ Are we having it seasonal? Is there something specific where we're going to a destination that means something to you?' So I say right away, kind of getting into a theme," Lafferty told Fox News Digital.

Lafferty is an experienced elite event planner and has worked to plan events for A-list celebrities, Fortune 500 brands and more.

2. Where can I find inspiration for a wedding theme?

For many couples, nailing down a theme can cause disarray. Too often, selecting a theme can turn into an unenjoyable experience, especially if there is a surplus of ideas.

While you can always scour the web for trends, for a unique look and feel, you'll have to move past the elements you find online.

"I always ask them a ton of questions like, ‘Where did you guys meet?’ What do you guys love to do? Is there food you like? What cultures are you guys from or backgrounds?' So I really try to get to know who they are separately and then as a couple… So I think we pull into those type of things of how the personalization of them as a couple greets their guests at their wedding day," Lafferty said.

In order to make the details of a relationship a focal point of the day, hone in on personal aspects of a couple's relationship and interests.

Lafferty highlighted the planning surrounding former star of "Selling Sunset" Christine Quinn's wedding in 2020.

She described how she took Quinn's idea of a winter wedding and dove straight into her uniqueness.

"We turned it into a wicked wonderland, where it was all beautiful and white, but then she wore black. Then we took in pieces of gargoyles and ice and brought the edge," Lafferty said.

"We flipped the room and turned it into this red Gothic kind of vibe."

3. In what ways can I make my wedding day more personalized?

After you've selected a venue to host your special day, you'll need to map out the details of the day.

Elements like food, drinks, decor, gifts, speeches and more are where you can truly add personalized touches to celebrate your special love story. Often, these touches are what makes a wedding both memorable and upscale.

"Always dive into your custom cocktails… Maybe it's coloring, maybe it's the names. Have fun with the names," said Lafferty. "Custom ice cubes in your drink, maybe you want it to smoke, maybe you want it to turn color or something fun like that. So definitely custom cocktails."

She added, "I always love a good custom napkin passed around, whether it's your monogram, your crest for your wedding, or a fun little thing that you guys share together with your guests. Again, drink stirrers and stuff like that, I always say are good."

Today, in more modern times, many couples choose to incorporate their pets on the day of their wedding.

Whether the pet is present in a bow tie or a tutu, or the animal is featured somewhere in a photo, couples love to include their furry friends.

"I think it's always a fun, cute nod if you do have a pet in the wedding. It gives a sense of laughter when a pet tries to come down the aisle, or they're in a little car," Lafferty said.

The wedding planner noted that while having a pet in a wedding party can be a charming touch, animals are also unpredictable.

Beware that their walk down the aisle may not be completely seamless — and be prepared to laugh it off.

If you want to include your pet in your wedding but are skeptical about cooperation, fear not. There are other ways to nod to your first baby on your big day.

"We did something recently where we had a paw print on one of our ice cubes. We have done a menu with all of my clients' rescue dogs that they share together, and we actually raised money for a rescue at the rehearsal dinner. Sometimes, all the drink names are themed," Lafferty said.

No matter what theme you land on, no two weddings are the same.

The custom touches you include should be personalized to you and your partner.

