Couple celebrates 59th wedding anniversary by joining viral TikTok trend

Even after almost six decades together, this couple still knows how to have a good time.

Roger and Betty Moore celebrated 59 years of marriage last month by participating in a viral TikTok trend -- where people post videos of themselves dancing to a remixed version of Taylor Swift’s 2008 song “Love Story.”

The couple lives at the Arbors at Stoughton, an assisted living facility in Stoughton, Massachusetts, and the facility’s activity director, Cassie Fortier, was the one who thought to make the video.

“When I saw that Taylor Swift’s song ‘Love Story’ was going viral on TikTok, I immediately knew this would be perfect for Roger and Betty,” Fortier told WickedLocal.com.

“What better way to celebrate your 59th wedding anniversary than to have people on social media from all over honor this huge milestone?” she added. “I can’t describe the joy that both the residents and I have while creating these fun videos, especially when you get to watch the final product.”

In the video -- which was captioned “Celebrating marriage never looked so good!” -- Roger hands Betty a yellow flower, which she takes with a huge smile on her face before the two start dancing to the song.

Aside from being posted on TikTok, the adorable video was also posted on The Arbors at Stoughton Facebook page last month. Since it was posted, the video has received more than 4,500 views.

