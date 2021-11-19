Whole berry cranberry sauce for Thanksgiving: Try the recipe

You don’t need to reinvent the wheel to make a memorable cranberry sauce, and nothing beats a homemade, whole berry rendition .

Ocean Spray, American agricultural cooperative of growers of cranberries, has shared its recipe with Fox News ahead of Thanksgiving.

"Ocean Spray’s first product was cranberry sauce, we were built on this iconic, simple but mouthwateringly tart bright red condiment," Chef David Ehrlinger, senior manager of culinary innovation, Ocean Spray , tells Fox News. "This traditional recipe, passed down from one generation of farmer to the next, was inspired by the beautifully tart flavor the cranberry provides with nothing to get in its way."

Though it’s a go-to with turkey, Ehrlinger says its bright acidity also pairs nicely with pork, or even in your next brunch cocktail. For two twists on this recipe you can also check out one made with less sugar and one naturally sweetened with honey and maple syrup .

Get the full recipe for the company’s signature homemade whole berry cranberry sauce below, and check out more superb Thanksgiving side dishes here .

Homemade Whole Berry Cranberry Sauce by Ocean Spray

Makes 2 ¼ cups servings

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

1 12-ounce package Ocean Spray® Fresh or Frozen Cranberries , rinsed and drained, or fresh or frozen cranberries of choice.

Directions: