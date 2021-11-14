Ultimate party meatballs for a Thanksgiving day appetizer

Thanksgiving is just around the corner and if you’re looking for the perfect appetizer to please hungry palates, meatballs are your friend.

If you’re tired of your standard meatball recipe, mix things up with this sweet and savory recipe from Ocean Spray, the agricultural cooperative of growers of cranberries and grapefruit. They only take about 30 minutes from start to finish, and are guaranteed to be a touchdown for the dinner team.

Ultimate Party Meatballs from Ocean Spray

Serves 30

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

1 14-ounce can Ocean Spray® Jellied Cranberry Sauce

1 12-ounce bottle Heinz® Chili Sauce

1 two-pound bag frozen, pre-cooked, cocktail-size meatballs

Directions:

1. Combine sauces in a large saucepan. Cook over medium-low heat, stirring until smooth.

2. Add meatballs.

3. Cover and cook for 15 minutes or until meatballs are heated through, stirring occasionally.

Slow cooker Preparation: Place meatballs in a slow cooker. Combine sauces and pour over meatballs. Cover and cook 4 hours on HIGH.

