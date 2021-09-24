This is when you should book your holiday flights

Don't count on any last-minute deals.

When it comes to getting a deal on holiday airfare, there's no time like the present.

According to the flight-tracking experts at Hopper, the lowest prices are very likely available right now. "For those ready to book, take advantage of the cheapest fares available now, particularly for the Christmas holiday," Hopper writes in its annual Holiday Travel Guidance Report.

Thanksgiving

For Thanksgiving, travelers should expect domestic airfare of around $300/round-trip, which is up 23% from 2020 ($245) but down 11% from 2019 ($335).

Hopper said fares for Thanksgiving will spike after Halloween and cost about $400 round trip leading up to Thanksgiving. Those who wait until the last minute - the week of Thanksgiving - to book will pay an additional $100 per ticket on average.

International travelers who book early can expect to pay about $620 round-trip. Waiting until the last minute will cost travelers about $200 more per ticket.

Christmas

Prices are higher for Christmas travel than Thanksgiving. Domestic travelers can expect to pay an average of $430 round-tip. International travelers can expect to pay $969 on average.

Hopper recommends booking Christmas travel no later than Thanksgiving. Over the course of December, prices are expected to rise by $230.