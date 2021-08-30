These are the best hotel rewards programs of the year

If booking a hotel room this summer left your wallet significantly lighter, chances are you're thinking about joining a hotel rewards program in hopes of saving a few bucks, or at least getting a few perks.

But with so many options, how do you choose a program to join? U.S. News & World Report today announced the 2021-22 Best Travel Rewards Programs which included ranking 15 hotel loyalty programs.

"Wyndham Rewards takes the No. 1 spot on the Best Hotel Rewards Programs ranking thanks in part to its large network of hotels in popular vacation destinations and high award availability," the publication said in a media release.

"Additionally, any member of the program can book a free night with as few as 7,500 points. World of Hyatt, No. 2, scores well by offering low points redemption requirements and a variety of ways to earn and redeem points. Marriott Bonvoy came in at No. 3 because it offers a multitude of properties at various price points in destinations across the globe, plus ample benefits for members."

Best Hotel Rewards Programs for 2021-22

1. Wyndham Rewards

2. World of Hyatt

3. Marriott Bonvoy

4. Choice Privileges

5. IHG Rewards

6. Radisson Rewards Americas

7. Best Western Rewards

8. Sonesta Travel Pass

9. INVITED

10. Leaders Club

11. Hilton Honors

12. ALL - Accor Live Limitless

13. Omni Select Guest

14. Stash Hotel Rewards

15. I Prefer Hotel Rewards

U.S. News & World Report ranks 15 loyalty programs associated with major hotel brands that have at least 50 properties, 10 or more of which are located in the U.S. For a loyalty program to be in the list, it must allow members to join without prerequisites. "For example," U.S. News & World Report said, "a potential member should be allowed to join a loyalty program even if he or she has never stayed at a participating hotel. All programs that appear on our Best Hotel Rewards Programs list offer members the ability to earn rewards and privileges each time they stay at a participating property."

This year, U.S. News said it also considered each travel rewards program's response to the coronavirus pandemic, and factored in how flexible and accommodating each airline and hotel program was for members.