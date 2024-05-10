What to know about the CDC's new rules for traveling with your dog

The CDC has enacted a new set of rules related to bringing a dog into the United States designed to prevent the spread of rabies.

If you are bringing a dog into the U.S. — whether you are returning from a trip overseas with Rover, visiting the U.S., or adopting a dog from abroad — you have to follow a set of new rules designed to help prevent the spread of rabies.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last updated these rules in 1956, when far fewer dogs came to the U.S. from other countries, officials say. About 1 million dogs now enter the U.S. every year.

There are additional restrictions if the dog has been in many countries where rabies is common. You can find the list of those countries on the CDC website.

The new rules go into effect Aug. 1. There's a checklist on the CDC website.

Here's what to know about the rules: