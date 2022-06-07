Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Movies
Published

What to do with old VHS tapes, from reselling to recycling

This National VCR Day, consider getting rid of your old VHS tapes with one of these tips

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

If National VCR Day has you wondering what to do with your old VHS tapes, look no further. 

Since the popularity of DVDs — and especially now, in the age of streaming — VCRs aren’t the primary way for people to watch movies anymore. 

Though some VHS tapes could be worth a small fortune, many are not. In those cases, the first thing to figure out is what’s on the tape. 

People who have home videos on their VHS tapes may want to convert them into a digital format, according to Komando.com. 

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT RECYCLING

VHS tapes degrade over time, so if the home videos are important or contain special memories, then converting the video will be the best way to keep the memories forever.

June 7 is National VCR Day and if you aren't sure what to do with your old VHS tapes, maybe you should consider selling or donating them. 

June 7 is National VCR Day and if you aren't sure what to do with your old VHS tapes, maybe you should consider selling or donating them.  (iStock)

There are a few ways to convert a VHS tape to a digital file, including doing it yourself or paying a company to do it, according to Komando.com.

To convert a VHS tape yourself, you’ll need a VCR or VHS camcorder and a converter that digitizes video onto a computer. The process has to be done in real-time and can take a while, Komando.com reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Meanwhile, companies such as Costco and CVS can help you digitize home movies from VHS tapes. 

Costco’s Video Transfer service costs $24.99 to get one video converted onto a USB drive, the website says. 

CVS’s service costs $34.99 to convert a VHS to a USB, according to the website.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER 

People who don’t want to keep their VHS tapes — or the content on them — have several other options. 

Before getting rid of your VHS tapes, make sure you digitize any important home videos you might still have. 

Before getting rid of your VHS tapes, make sure you digitize any important home videos you might still have.  (iStock)

VHS tapes cannot be recycled as part of typical recycling services, according to MindBodyGreen.com, but some areas have e-waste collections and some Best Buy stores will accept tapes for recycling.

There are other companies such as GreenDisk and TerraCycle that accept electronics to be recycled through the mail, but those services typically cost money, the website reported.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

VHS tapes can also be resold, either on their own or as a bundle. The website recommended sites like Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist or eBay. 

Another alternative is to donate the VHS tapes to places like Goodwill or the Salvation Army, or offer the tapes for free on Facebook Marketplace or the Buy Nothing Project, MindBodyGreen.com said.

Ann W. Schmidt is a lifestyle reporter and editor for Fox News Digital. 

FEATURED STORY

Parallels of the Ark: How Noah's Journey Symbolizes Jesus