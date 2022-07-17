West Virginia chicken surfs floodwaters in viral video: 'Seemed to enjoy it'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

You might have heard about a chicken crossing the road.

But what about surfing?

A family pet chicken in West Virginia was caught on video catching a gentle wave on Tuesday, July 12, after a passing storm left flooded streets.

The chicken, Shelly, was placed on a boogie board by her owner, Peyton Rogers, who is a resident of Tornado, West Virginia.

PET ROOSTER REUNITED WITH OWNER AFTER BEING FOUND IN CRACKER BARREL PARKING LOT

Neighbors Jonathan and Amber Koerber captured the scene on video outside their Greenbrier Way home and watched Shelly stay put while she slowly drifted down the street.

Koerber told Storyful that her husband is the one who suggested Shelly should take a boogie board ride after the kids in the neighborhood realized the water wasn’t deep enough for them to participate.

Koerber said the bird initially looked shocked — but then "seemed to enjoy it."

PET CHICKEN SUPPLIER SEES 260 PERCENT INCREASE IN DEMAND DUE TO CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Once Shelly’s board came to a stop, she hopped off with ease.

The video has since gone viral with more than 51,000 views on Facebook.

"Got to love Peyton and his chickens," one neighbor wrote in the video’s comment section.

"That’s hilarious," another commenter wrote. "Glad [you] shared it."

CDC TELLS PUBLIC TO NOT 'KISS OR SNUGGLE' CHICKENS, DUCKS, BACKYARD POULTRY AMID SALMONELLA OUTBREAKS

Fox News Digital reached out to Peyton’s mother, Brandy Means Rogers, for comment.

In a reply to Koerber, Rogers said, "I love it!!!! I was laughing so hard. I’m so glad you got a video."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Weather officials in West Virginia predicted that parts of the state would receive up to two inches of rainfall from severe storms.