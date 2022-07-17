Expand / Collapse search
West Virginia chicken surfs floodwaters in viral video: 'Seemed to enjoy it'

Shelly, a family pet chicken, enjoyed a boogie board ride in Tornado, West Virginia, in this viral video

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
Pet chicken surfs on flooded street in West Virginia after storm Video

Pet chicken surfs on flooded street in West Virginia after storm

Shelly, a pet chicken in Tornado, West Virginia, was spotted on a boogie board while she surfed a flooded street.

You might have heard about a chicken crossing the road. 

But what about surfing?

A family pet chicken in West Virginia was caught on video catching a gentle wave on Tuesday, July 12, after a passing storm left flooded streets.

The chicken, Shelly, was placed on a boogie board by her owner, Peyton Rogers, who is a resident of Tornado, West Virginia.

Neighbors Jonathan and Amber Koerber captured the scene on video outside their Greenbrier Way home and watched Shelly stay put while she slowly drifted down the street.

Greenbrier Way in Tornado, West Virginia, experienced flooding after a severe storm. This provided the perfect opportunity for Shelly, a pet chicken, to surf the neighborhood's flooded street.

Greenbrier Way in Tornado, West Virginia, experienced flooding after a severe storm. This provided the perfect opportunity for Shelly, a pet chicken, to surf the neighborhood's flooded street. (Jonathan Koerber via Storyful)

Koerber told Storyful that her husband is the one who suggested Shelly should take a boogie board ride after the kids in the neighborhood realized the water wasn’t deep enough for them to participate.

Koerber said the bird initially looked shocked — but then "seemed to enjoy it."

Once Shelly’s board came to a stop, she hopped off with ease.

The video has since gone viral with more than 51,000 views on Facebook.

Shelly, a pet chicken who belongs to the Rogers family in Tornado, West Virginia, surfed down a flooded street with a boogie board.

Shelly, a pet chicken who belongs to the Rogers family in Tornado, West Virginia, surfed down a flooded street with a boogie board. (Jonathan Koerber via Storyful)

"Got to love Peyton and his chickens," one neighbor wrote in the video’s comment section.

"That’s hilarious," another commenter wrote. "Glad [you] shared it."

Fox News Digital reached out to Peyton’s mother, Brandy Means Rogers, for comment.

In a reply to Koerber, Rogers said, "I love it!!!! I was laughing so hard. I’m so glad you got a video."

The floodwaters in Greenbrier Way were low enough for Shelly the pet chicken to walk through when she was done surfing with a boogie board.

The floodwaters in Greenbrier Way were low enough for Shelly the pet chicken to walk through when she was done surfing with a boogie board. (Jonathan Koerber via Storyful)

Weather officials in West Virginia predicted that parts of the state would receive up to two inches of rainfall from severe storms.

Cortney Moore is an associate lifestyle writer/producer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.