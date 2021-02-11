Pet rooster reunited with owner after being found in Cracker Barrel parking lot

It’s always good to be reunited with a friend.

During a trip to Alabama, a Mississippi resident’s beloved pet went missing in the parking lot of a Cracker Barrel. Fortunately, when locals were made aware of the missing animal, they stepped up and helped reunite the pet with its owner.

Thomas Ramsay stopped at a Cracker Barrel in Cullman, Ala., for lunch while on a trip with his friends, WAFF 8 reports. He had brought along his pet rooster, Peep, but decided not to bring the bird into the restaurant with him.

Instead, he left the rooster on a leash tied to his truck, as he says he had done many times before. Unfortunately, when the group returned to the car after eating, Peep was reportedly missing.

Ramsay told the news outlet, "I went back into the Cracker Barrel and it was very hard for me to say this with a straight face, even though I was panicking: ‘Do you have cameras in the parking lot? I think someone stole my chicken.’"

Ramsay called local authorities for help and connected with a local animal control officer. After checking with nearby farms and still not finding the bird, Ramsay decided to post about the missing pet on Facebook.

According to Ramsay, locals immediately started responding saying that they would help look for the bird.

While Ramsay eventually had to start driving home without Peep, he had good news coming his way. He says that while he was about a half-hour away from his home, he was contacted by a farmer from the Cullman area who said he had found the rooster.

Apparently, Peep had been found after he returned to the Cracker Barrel parking lot. Ramsay and Peep were reunited, giving this story a happy ending.