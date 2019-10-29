Wedding photo booth allegedly catches guest cheating on his wife: 'Yeah it's really awful'

It’s generally considered a bad idea to cheat directly in front of a camera.

Two wedding guests apparently learned this lesson the hard way when their secret photo booth make-out session ended up getting posted online by the event’s photographer — who was reportedly unaware of the scandalous nature of the pics.

Another guest at the wedding shared the scandalous story on Reddit. According to their post, the woman attended the wedding as the guest of a man who appears in some of the photo booth’s pictures wearing a shark mask.

MAN ACCIDENTALLY TRIPS A LITTLE GIRL WHILE PROPOSING TO HIS GIRLFRIEND

Unfortunately, in another set of pictures, the same girl can be seen passionately kissing another man. To make matters even worse, the girl’s new lover is probably in even more trouble than she is.

Reddit user Wardrobesardine posted the images to the site’s Wedding Shaming forums, where they explained, “The DJ posted these photos the day after the wedding. The girl in red came as dates with the shark head dude. The purple shirt guy then made out with her in the photo booth AND in front of his kids.. btw he is married. Disaster.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

In a later post, the original author elaborated, “Yeah it's really awful. His wife saw it and shared it on Facebook and I felt the same. Like hell ya girl share that to everyone but also so sad.” The woman reportedly deleted her Facebook post several days after posting it.

Some Reddit users were surprisingly mortified by the photos, although many could also see the absurdity of the situation. As one user put it, “At least this absolute dumpster fire is captured with great photos.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another user who was able to see the photos had a completely different reaction, commenting, “It’s super trashy, but I’m loving that red dress.”