Man accidentally trips a little girl while proposing to his girlfriend

A marriage proposal got off to a slapstick start as the groom-to-be bent down to pop the question and inadvertently tripped a little girl coming out of the barn behind him, spilling the three pumpkins she was carrying onto the ground.

The untimely event reportedly occurred in Dallas, Texas, on Oct. 21, after Ben Gilbert, 20, and girlfriend Ali Myers, 19, had spent an evening walking around the Dallas Arboretum.

“It was a last-minute plan, as Ben got the ring back in August but has held on to it until now,” Gilbert’s friend Tanner Johnson, who was filming the proposal, told Caters. “He wanted to wait until she wasn’t expecting it.”

And expecting it she wasn’t — nor was the young girl behind him, who tripped over Gilbert’s back foot as he lowered down to one knee.

The girl then ran off after dropping her pumpkins, seemingly upset. Gilbert pauses the proposal as he and Myers – also shocked by the situation – make sure the girl is OK before returning to pop the question.

Luckily the day had a happy ending, as Myers said "yes" and the little girl escaped permanent injury.

“Fortunately, the little girl was OK, she was just embarrassed,” Johnson said.

Fingers crossed the farcical start of their engagement does not carry through to the wedding ... and beyond.