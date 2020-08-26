Wedding crashers steal Michigan couple's wedding gifts — all of them — during outdoor reception

A wedding in Melvindale, Mich., was spoiled this weekend by opportunistic thieves.

Gifts meant for the newly married couple, Alicia and Darreck Traylor, suddenly went missing at around 10:30 p.m.

“When we found out our gift table was missing, it happened to us the end of the night when it was dark outside. My sister said she saw three women removing things from the table. She thought they were family on the opposite side,” Alicia told Fox News. “She asked where were they taking my gift card box and she said … the groom’s mom asked them to move the gifts to inside the house so they could bring the cake out.”

The Traylors had celebrated their nuptials with an outdoor ceremony and reception in the backyard of the Alicia’s mother’s house, which was chosen in part to help their wedding guests find easy parking and a way to safely socially distance.

By the time of the actual cake cutting, Alicia’s mother-in-law noticed the gifts were missing.

Confusion ensued and guests initially tried to find the gifts, instead of automatically assuming the missing items were stolen.

“Maybe it got put away in the house; maybe somebody accidentally threw them in the trash,” Alicia's guests offered as possibilities.

“I was just dumbfounded because I was enjoying my night,” she added. “I wasn't thinking about my gifts. I knew I was going to see my gifts when I got home. But that never happened.”

The local police force is currently looking into the case.

In the meantime, a friend has set up a GoFundMe account for anyone who would like to contribute a donation to the couple’s union.

“That day was a beautiful day [but] in the end it was hectic,” Alicia said. “I can't let this break me or my family down. I just have to stay positive and I just have to keep moving forward.”