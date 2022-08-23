Expand / Collapse search
Website offers $1K to pumpkin expert to taste test Trader Joe's fall items

FinanceBuzz is looking to hire a Trader Joe's 'Pumpkin Spice Pundit'

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
Calling all pumpkin lovers! Personal finance advice site, FinanceBuzz, is on the hunt for a "Pumpkin Spice Pundit" to taste and rate all the seasonal fall foods at Trader Joe's. 

The job includes FinanceBuzz paying the selected winner a $1,000 for the work and a $500 Trader Joe's gift card to cover the costs of the fall feast.

"You’ll need to eat your way through a grocery list, including foods like pumpkin-stuffed ravioli and pumpkin samosas,’’ the FinanceBuzz announcement said. "For breakfast, you’ll chow on pumpkin waffles, pumpkin-flavored cereal and cinnamon rolls. It wouldn’t be a full meal without fall desserts like apple cider donuts and pumpkin ice cream. Wash it all down with autumn-inspired drinks like apple cider and pumpkin-spiced ginger brew."

  • Pumpkin Butternut Squash Bisque
    Pumpkin Butternut Squash Bisque from Trader Joe's. (Chris Borrelli/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

  • Pumpkin Spiced Teeny Tiny Pretzels
    Pumpkin Spiced Teeny Tiny Pretzels from Trader Joe's. (Chris Borrelli/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

  • Fall zucchette pasta and pumpkin Alfredo sauce
    Fall zucchette pasta and pumpkin Alfredo sauce from Trader Joe's.  (Chris Borrelli/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

  • Pumpkin Butter
    Pumpkin Butter from Trader  Joe's. (Chris Borrelli/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

  • Pumpkin-flavored cereal bars
    Pumpkin-flavored cereal bars from Trader Joe's. (Chris Borrelli/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

  • Pumpkin Mole Burrito
    Pumpkin Mole Burrito from Trader Joe's. (Chris Borrelli/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

FinanceBuzz says it will use the market research to help shoppers decide which foods to budget for and which foods to skip, according to the press release.

Trader Joe’s has not endorsed the job posting.

The "Pumpkin Spice Pundit" will take a photograph of each fall-flavored item, write a description, and rate it based on special criteria. The findings will be published on FinanceBuzz where other shoppers can read about the limited-edition foods and decide which 5-star item to purchase next.

To be eligible, applicants must be 18 or older and live near a Trader Joe’s where they can shop in person.

Applications are due by Aug. 28, 2022, at 11:59 ET. The chosen candidate will be selected by Sept. 2, 2022, and contacted via email.

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 