We can 'trust God's heart' on Father's Day and every day, says Washington faith leader

As dads and families around the nation celebrate Father's Day on Sunday, June 18, many people turn to the Bible for guidance and inspiration on the vital role of fathers.

"Then I said to you, ‘Do not be in dread or afraid of them. The Lord your God who goes before you will himself fight for you, just as he did for you in Egypt before your eyes, and in the wilderness, where you have seen how the Lord your God bore you, as a man bears his son, in all the way that you went until you came to this place" (Deuteronomy 1:29-31).

This Bible verse comes from the book of Deuteronomy, the fifth book in the Pentateuch. The Pentateuch, which translates directly to "five books," comprises the Torah in the Jewish tradition and is traditionally attributed to Moses, the website Bible Gateway indicates.

The verse serves as a reminder that God is always protecting his flock, even when it does not seem that way, Pastor Jesse Bradley of Auburn, Washington, told Fox News Digital.

"Our Heavenly Father is our shield, strength and song. Not only is he with us, but he also goes before us," said Bradley, pastor of Grace Community Church and author of the recently published free e-book, "Four Elements of Fatherhood."

Bradley continued, "Every blessing is a gift from God and reminds us of his faithfulness. Trust God because of his character and his track record."

Even when people feel as though they cannot sense his presence — "you can still trust God's heart," said Bradley.

"Father God carries us through our most difficult moments. He led the Israelites from the hand of Pharaoh in slavery, through the sand of the wilderness, to the land he promised for them," he added.

God's power "is evident in our weakness," he said.

"Daily reliance on God is a very healthy decision spiritually. When you decide to follow Jesus, you are in God’s family forever," Bradley said.

Christianity "is not a dead religion." Rather, he said, "it is a vibrant relationship with the living God."

"Because we are adopted into his family, we call him Father and are secure in his love. It’s good to look back, remember, and celebrate how God has guided and provided for you on your journey," said Bradley.

The work of God "encourages and empowers us to also step into new places and roles with purpose and passion. With gratitude, we want to bring him glory," he said.

Father's Day is particularly important to Bradley: He's a father of four teenagers and he's been counseling fathers for more than 15 years.

"Guiding dads to God is a passion," he said.

"I want to encourage and empower dads who want a fresh vision of the fullness of fatherhood," he said. "Being a dad is relational, emotional, physical, intellectual and spiritual."

In his new e-book, "Four Elements of Fatherhood," Bradley explains how fathers should expect to be connected, invested, rested and tested with their families.

"Fathers protect and provide," he said. "They speak the truth in love. They are honest and humble. They know when to be tender, and went to be tough."

"Our Heavenly Father is the one who sets the example. We receive wisdom, hope and grace that we can share with our families and communities," said Bradley.

"When we abide with Jesus, we live fruitful lives. His passion and purpose fill our souls."

Bradley also acknowledged that Father's Day is not a happy occasion for many people.

"There are four general types of dads: abusive, absent, average and admired," he said. "If the one who was supposed to protect you has hurt you, it should never be like that."

For those who were hurt by their fathers, Bradley advises intentional forgiving.

"Forgiveness will be your gateway for healing and restoration," he said. "Step into positive relationships, and change the direction — and your family."

It is also important to acknowledge the good work of good fathers.

"If your father has been inspiring, tell him," he said. "Be grateful for his strengths, and know that you have an incredible opportunity to continue the legacy."

Fathers play a very important role, explained Bradley, and father figures of all forms — not just biological or legal fathers — should be acknowledged.

"America needs healing and direction. It starts in the home," said Bradley.

And while nearly a quarter of homes in the United States are lacking a father, said Bradley, "there are so many incredible mentors, educators and coaches in our nation who play a significant fatherly role."

He added, "Let’s honor dads and move forward with gratitude."

"When we let go of bitterness and unite, families are strengthened," he said.

"This leads to thriving communities and a country that is becoming all God has designed her to be."