©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

WATCH: Kangaroo sends Florida police on wild chase

The escape kangaroo was safely returned to it's owner after it had escaped

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Loose kangaroo found exploring Florida apartment complex: 'There's a kangaroo in my apartment' Video

Loose kangaroo found exploring Florida apartment complex: 'There's a kangaroo in my apartment'

Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to a call for a kangaroo on the loose in Tampa Thursday morning. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

A kangaroo on the loose was caught by police after it was spotted running rampant in an apartment complex in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that officers received a 911 call from a person claiming to have seen a kangaroo hopping around their apartment complex in north Tampa.

"911 do you need police, fire, or medical," the dispatcher is heard asking in the released audio from police.

"I guess police. There’s a kangaroo in my apartment complex," the female caller is heard replying.

Kangaroo

The Hillsborough County Sheriffs Office said that they captured an escaped kangaroo at an apartment complex. (Hillsborough County Sheriffs Office)

In the footage, the elusive kangaroo is seen hopping around the apartment complex's pool deck.

"I actually see a kangaroo," an officer is heard saying in disbelief. "It's kind of a large kangaroo." 

"We got him closed in the pool gate area," the officer added.

Kangaroo

The kanagaroo wandered into an apartment complex in Tampa, Florida on Thursday morning, police said. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

The footage shows offices sleuthing near the limber animal until they eventually lured it back into captivity.

Officers said that the kangaroo had escaped earlier from its owner's home, but it was later returned after the sheriff office's Agriculture Unit verified proper registration for ownership.

No injuries to the kangaroo or any people were reported.

