Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ancient Egypt

WATCH: Daring dog spotted on top of Egypt's Great Pyramid makes expert descent as onlookers gaze in amazement

A dog was recently spotted navigating down the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Daring dog on top of ancient Egyptian pyramid makes expert descent Video

Daring dog on top of ancient Egyptian pyramid makes expert descent

A paraglider viewing the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt spotted a dog atop the iconic giant pyramid. (Credit: Marshall Mosher via Storyful)

Soaring above the iconic Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt, paragliders spotted a stray dog soaking in the views of the ancient wonder before expertly navigating down the monumental structure.

Paraglider Alex Lang captured the footage of the stray hound during an overview of the Egyptian landmark on Monday, Oct. 14.

In Lang's video, the light-colored dog is seen pacing around the top layer of the oldest of the Seven Wonders of the World. The Great Pyramid of Giza is 481 ft. high and about 4,600 years old.

"He was barking at birds," Lang told news agency Storyful, per local Los Angeles outlet KTLA.

ARCHAEOLOGISTS UNEARTH WELL-PRESERVED 4,000-YEAR-OLD EGYPTIAN TOMB

Dog on the Great Pyramid of Giza

The happy hound was spotted expertly navigating down the Great Pyramid of Giza. (Marshall Mosher via Storyful)

Marshall Mosher captured the canine's descent as it expertly traversed down the steep pyramid one step at a time, wagging its tail along the way back to solid ground.

DALMATIAN DOG PARENTS TRAVEL ABROAD WITH PETS IN TOW, SPENDING THOUSANDS

"Are you kidding me?" a person is heard saying in the video.

Dog on the Great Pyramid

The dog had a long journey back to solid ground after scaling one of the wonders of the world. (Marshall Mosher via Storyful)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

On Tuesday, the dog managed to safely return to solid ground after its long journey from the pyramid's top.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Who the dog belongs to and how it got up to the top of one of the Seven Wonders of the World remains a mystery.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.

Deals