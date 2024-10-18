WATCH: Daring dog spotted on top of Egypt's Great Pyramid makes expert descent as onlookers gaze in amazement

Soaring above the iconic Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt, paragliders spotted a stray dog soaking in the views of the ancient wonder before expertly navigating down the monumental structure.

Paraglider Alex Lang captured the footage of the stray hound during an overview of the Egyptian landmark on Monday, Oct. 14.

In Lang's video, the light-colored dog is seen pacing around the top layer of the oldest of the Seven Wonders of the World. The Great Pyramid of Giza is 481 ft. high and about 4,600 years old.

"He was barking at birds," Lang told news agency Storyful, per local Los Angeles outlet KTLA.

ARCHAEOLOGISTS UNEARTH WELL-PRESERVED 4,000-YEAR-OLD EGYPTIAN TOMB

Marshall Mosher captured the canine's descent as it expertly traversed down the steep pyramid one step at a time, wagging its tail along the way back to solid ground.

DALMATIAN DOG PARENTS TRAVEL ABROAD WITH PETS IN TOW, SPENDING THOUSANDS

"Are you kidding me?" a person is heard saying in the video.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

On Tuesday, the dog managed to safely return to solid ground after its long journey from the pyramid's top.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Who the dog belongs to and how it got up to the top of one of the Seven Wonders of the World remains a mystery.