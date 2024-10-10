Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ancient Egypt

Archaeologists unearth well-preserved 4,000-year-old Egyptian tomb

Archaeologists find burial chamber of 'Edi,' daughter of governor named Jifai-Hapi

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
close
Archaeologists find ancient tunnel some believe could lead to Cleopatra's lost tomb Video

Archaeologists find ancient tunnel some believe could lead to Cleopatra's lost tomb

The massive tunnel was previously hidden beneath a temple 40-feet below the ground just west of Alexandria, Egypt. (Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities via Storyful)

While excavating the tomb of Jifai-Hapi, who governed the Asyut region during Egypt's Middle Kingdom, archaeologists discovered the tomb of the ancient governor's daughter, "Edi." The find was announced by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in an in an Oct. 2, 2024, Facebook post. 

Jifai-Hapi (also spelled Djefaihapi), was governor during the reign of King Senusret I. His burial chamber was the largest cemetery belonging to a non-royal of the time, signaling that he was an important ruler in Ancient Egypt, the statement said.

Asyut in Egypt

An ancient tomb belonging to the daughter of a governor was discovered in Egypt's Asyut archaeological site. (Sepia Times/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

THE HISTORY OF THE HOXNE HOARD, THE LARGEST COLLECTION OF ROMAN TREASURE FOUND IN BRITAIN

The daughter's burial chamber was discovered by archaeologists about 50 feet down and consisted of two coffins, one placed inside another of slightly bigger size, according to the statement from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. The excavation was conducted by the University of Sohag in Egypt and the Free University of Berlin.

The larger of the two coffins was 2.62 meters (around 8.5 feet) while the smaller measured out to be 2.30 meters (around 7.5 feet.) The coffins were each "intricately painted," according to the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. 

Free University of Berlin

The excavation was a joint effort between the University of Sohag in Egypt and the Free University of Berlin. (Jens Kalaene/picture alliance via Getty Images)

ARCHAEOLOGISTS UNEARTH UNEXPECTED FIND INSIDE TOMB LIKELY BELONGING TO ROMAN GLADIATOR

"This new discovery in Asyut will add more to what we know about the Middle Kingdom, which is all too often overshadowed by the earlier Old Kingdom 'Pyramid Age' and the later New Kingdom, with its big name pharaohs such as Tutankhamun and [Ramesses II]," Joann Fletcher, a professor with the Department of Archaeology at the U.K.'s University of York, who was not involved in the research, told Newsweek.

"And yet the Middle Kingdom was actually a time of great artistic and cultural splendor, as indeed is reflected in the quality of the paintwork on the newly discovered outer coffin visible in the excavation photographs," Fletcher told the outlet.  

Also found in the burial chamber was a small coffin lid, anopic jars as well as wooden structures, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said in the statement.

MOM, SON DIG UP ANCIENT OBJECT OFTEN FOUND NEAR BURIAL GROUNDS WHILE GARDENING

During ancient times, thieves entered the chamber, according to the source, but there were still remains of the skeleton for experts to study. 

Early studies have revealed that the governor's daughter died before she was 40 years old and suffered from a congenital foot defect, according to the statement. 

Archaeology tools

More excavations will be conducted and further research will be done to learn more about the ancient governor and his daughter. (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

There is still much to be learned about the ancient governor and his daughter.

Further research to learn more about their lives is ongoing, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said in the statement.

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 