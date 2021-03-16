Walmart taps celebrity designer Brandon Maxwell to oversee elevated fashion lines

Low prices, high fashion.

Walmart on Tuesday announced a partnership with fashion designer Brandon Maxwell, who has dressed the likes of Michelle Obama, Meghan Markle and Lady Gaga, to help elevate its fashion brands at an accessible price point.

New York City-based Maxwell will serve as Walmart’s creative director, overseeing the retail chain's elevated brands including Scoop and Free Assembly. He will be lending his design expertise on seasonal collections for men’s, women’s and children’s apparel and accessories.

"Like many people across the country who live in a small town, Walmart was the destination for everything where I grew up in Texas, including clothing," said Maxwell, who is originally from Texas, in a statement. "This partnership allows me to bring the experience and joy of fashion to countless people who live in small towns across the country. Everyone deserves to have access to well-designed clothing at an accessible price point."

In addition to overseeing the creative aspect of Walmart's clothing brands, Maxwell was also tapped to design a line of face masks, available exclusively at Walmart beginning Tuesday. Walmart will donate $100,000 of the proceeds from the sale of the masks to DonorsChoose.org, a charity Maxwell chose for its commitment to helping public school teachers get funding for school materials.

Walmart has secured a number of high-profile partnerships in recent years, with the aim of elevating its in-store brands. The chain has recently teamed up with actress Sofia Vergara for her namesake collection Sofia Jeans, and Ellen Degeneres for her clothing line EV1, among others.

Big-box retailers have relied on exclusive partnerships to make high-end fashion trends accessibly priced. Target last year debuted "The Designer Dress Collection," teaming up with three high-end women-led fashion brands including LoveShackFancy, Cushnie and Lisa Marie Fernandez to offer summer styles priced between $40 to $60. And H&M is known to sell out of its designer collaborations, most recently teaming up with Irish designer Simone Rocha for a womenswear line.