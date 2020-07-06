Virginia woman wins nearly $200G grand prize on lottery scratch-off ticket after argument with boyfriend

All’s well that ends well.

A Virginia woman hit it big on a lottery scratcher ticket after an argument with her boyfriend led to an impromptu drive.

FLIGHT ATTENDANT’S SWEET ACT LEADS TO LASTING FRIENDSHIP FOR TEEN WITH AUTISM

Chyanne Creel of Roanoke said she and her boyfriend decided to take a drive to calm down after an argument. While on the drive, the two reportedly stopped as a gas station where Creel asked her boyfriend to get her a drink and some scratcher tickets.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

That fortuitous moment led to a $177,777 scratch-off prize. The Lucky 7s Tripler scratcher has cash wins ranging from $5 all the way to the grand prize of $177,777.

Creel described the moment to Virginia Lottery officials, saying “it just doesn’t seem real,” a press release shared.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The pair “turned right around” to redeem the winning ticket, which was purchased at the Nishi Food Mart in Vinton, according to the press release.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Virginia Lottery said there is one more unclaimed top prize from the Lucky 7s Triple game. The odds of winning the top prize are one in 1,040,400.