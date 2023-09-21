Virginia mom who faced pushback for 'The Lord's Prayer' at school board meeting speaks up: 'Had no fear'

The power of prayer vs. the authority of government came to a clash a few weeks ago when community members in Suffolk County, Virginia, began praying "The Lord's Prayer" together in unison during a contentious school board meeting.

It was local parent Dacia Smith who instigated the almost instantaneous reciting of the cornerstone prayer of Christianity, even while board chair Tyron Riddick called for police to clear the room.

Smith told Fox News, "The spirit in me just said, ‘Oh, no, I will not be squashed out.’ And I thought, ‘OK, then give me the words.’ And I got on my feet and out came 'The Lord's Prayer,'" she said.

"And when I opened them, I didn't realize how many people had chosen to stand in that room with me."

Speaking for the first time to the media, Smith — a mother of six — told Fox News why she started the mass reciting of "The Lord's Prayer."

It was a reaction to a tense interchange between local parent, Angela Kilgore, and the board chair over whether or not Kilgore had the right to pray for students and the school as part of her public comments.

Kilgore, also speaking to the media for the first time about what happened on August 10, told Fox News that she's been trying to get answers from the school board about "a lot of things going on."

She added, "I just felt that that's what we need right now. We need to pray for our students."

The two women met for the first time that night.

"Parents, not government, are in the best position to work with their children on important life decisions, and no parent signs up to co-parent with the government."

Both came to express their concern that the Suffolk County School Board was pushing back against Republican Gov. Glen Youngkin's model policies for the treatment of transgender students issued on July 19.

Suffolk Superintendent of Schools Dr. John Gordon told WTKR news that "we want to make sure our LGBTQ students feel safe each and every day ... that comes down to their mental well-being and physical well-being. If a student is not feeling safe in school, how can we expect them to perform in the classroom?"

The Virginia attorney general issued a statement to defend the policy, saying, "Parents, not government, are in the best position to work with their children on important life decisions, and no parent signs up to co-parent with the government … The rights of parents are one of our oldest and most fundamental liberty interests."

Kilgore said she felt the conflict brewing to the point of being beyond human control — and was moved to pray.

Here's the way the exchange went that night.

Kilgore said, "I would like to ask if you guys don't mind, I'd like to pray for Suffolk Public Schools with all of you, if you'd like to take a moment. Now, [bow] your heads, please."

Board chair Tyron D. Riddick responded, "We can't do that."

"That's not what you signed up to do, ma'am."

Kilgore said, "Why can't we? I like to pray for our students in our school."

Riddick said, "That's not what you signed up to do, ma'am."

Kilgore replied, "Well, it's in regard to all of this is transparency, accountability. I'm praying that we do do that."

Riddick pushed back. "Ma'am? No, ma'am. We ask that you get back onto your topic."

Kilgore said, "This is my topic, sir."

Riddick responded, "Well, then it's not permitted at this time."

"To pray for our schools is not permitted?" asked Kilgore.

Riddick said, "That's correct."

Smith said it was a moment in which her faith was truly tested, of whether to acquiesce to a secular world view that sees faith as private, or her understanding that her faith controls all aspects of life.

Reflecting on that exchange, Kilgore told Fox News that she felt defeated at that moment.

"I was thinking to myself, ‘Well, Lord, you told me to. You told me to pray. And then he stopped me. Did I not hear you right?’"

She turned to the audience at that point to invite them to pray outside.

That's when she saw Dacia Smith — and the look of sympathy and strength in her eyes.

Kilgore told Fox News, "When Dacia looked at me, she just jumped up ... and she starts saying 'The Lord's Prayer' and what a beautiful moment — to turn what he was trying to do around."'

Said Smith, "She looked at the audience and said, 'OK, well, I'll be outside after the meeting if you'd like to join me.' And I thought to myself, 'Yes, I'm going to go out there and stand with her, let her know she's not alone.'"

But then, said Smith, "When the chairman, Reddick, mentioned it is not [permitted] in this place, the spirit in me just said, ‘Oh, no.’"

For her, Smith said, it was a moment in which her faith was truly tested, of whether to acquiesce to a secular world view that sees faith as private, or her understanding that her faith controls all aspects of life.

Smith came to a realization: "As much as we want to put Him (God) — or society would like to put Him — in His box or within four walls of the local churches, He truly is to be found all around and has a vested interest in every aspect of society."

The conflict over the praying has now entered a legal phase.

When Smith opened her eyes from praying, a police officer was standing before her — one of the officers who was preparing to "clear the room."

Smith said she had no fear. "My fear of the Lord is greater than the fear of whatever repercussions that might have come from ... man or the officer at that point."

The conflict over the praying has now entered a legal phase.

First Liberty Institute and Founding Freedoms Law Center sent a joint letter on September 5 to the Suffolk County School Board saying that Kilgore had every right to pray in public: "The Constitution prohibits the government from excluding religious expression from a public forum … We ask that the school board clarify its policy accordingly."

Founding Freedoms Law Center, which is now representing Kilgore, told Fox News that the school board replied to its letter.

But FFLC spokesperson said they prefer to not make it public pending their rebuttal.

FFLC spokesman Josh Hetzler did say that "the Supreme Court has made it clear that government entities cannot discriminate against religious expression. It’s unfortunate that the Suffolk School Board hasn’t gotten the message."

That night of the board meeting, Riddick said he was a great supporter of prayer.

But not in the public venue.

He did not respond to Fox News inquiries regarding the letter sent from Kilgore's attorney. But on his bio page while running for school board, there's a note that he believes "in the importance of family," and that "Riddick is married with two daughters, and one son, and is a man of strong Christian values … which he actively instills in the youth he works with daily."

But Smith said she wondered, "But you didn't allow it [the prayer] just now. That's interesting."

Tonight, Sept. 21st, the Suffolk County School Board is meeting again to discuss Gov. Youngkin's policies.

Kilgore will be there ... armed only with the power of prayer.