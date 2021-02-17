Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

America Together Logo
America Together
Published

Village of tiny homes combats homelessness in Los Angeles area

Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission plans to open a second village in April

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
close
LA residents say homeless crisis growing with 'McMansion tents'Video

LA residents say homeless crisis growing with 'McMansion tents'

Fox News' Madeleine Rivera joins 'Fox Report' with the latest on recent backlash over Los Angeles homeless encampments.

There’s a new "village" in Los Angeles -- and it’s filled with tiny homes.

Earlier this month, nonprofit Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission opened its first "Tiny Home Village," to help combat homelessness

The first village -- which was built on Chandler Boulevard in partnership with the City of Los Angeles -- has 40 tiny homes and 75 beds that Hope of the Valley will be offering to people who are trying to find permanent housing. 

COUPLE LEAVES $2G TIP FOR CHICAGO RESTAURANT WHERE THEY HAD THEIR FIRST DATE

Each of the tiny homes is 64 square feet and has two beds, heating, air conditioning, windows, a small desk and a front door that locks, according to the website and a video tour of the village led by Hope of the Valley founder and CEO Ken Craft.

Residents will also have access to a hygiene trailer, with five showers, five toilets and five sinks, and a laundry facility, which has five washers and dryers. Residents will also be given three meals a day and some of the tiny homes are even wheelchair accessible.

‘YELLOW BALLOON CHALLENGE’ IN WEST VIRGINIA GOES VIRAL WITH ACTS OF KINDNESS

The village is also pet-friendly and has a dedicated dog run, according to Craft’s video tour.

Support services such as case management, housing navigation, mental health help, job training and placement will be provided to residents onsite, the website says.

 Homeless tents are pictured near the highway in LA Downtown with skyscrapers. (iStock)

 Homeless tents are pictured near the highway in LA Downtown with skyscrapers. (iStock)

"This is an incredible community where people will live together, but they all have something in common: they're trying to exit homelessness," Craft said during the tour. "They’re trying to overcome the obstacles and barriers that are keeping them unhoused."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The Chandler Boulevard village is the first of its kind in the Los Angeles area, according to the nonprofit. 

However, Hope of the Valley is planning to open another village in April. The village, at Alexandria Park, will have 103 tiny homes and 200 beds, according to the nonprofit’s website

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

In the caption on the video tour, Hope of the Valley said its village will give people the chance to get back on their feet.

"A tiny home provides security and peace of mind, allowing residents to lock their personal belongings and leave their shelter to engage in their community, access jobs, and participate in other critical activities on their way to placement in permanent housing," the nonprofit wrote. "We are doing our very best to MAKE HOMELESS HISTORY!"

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.