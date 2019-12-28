Viral video of girl crying over black doll for Christmas not racist, sister says

The sister of a young girl who went viral after screaming as she opened a black doll for Christmas insists there was no racist intent.

The video, which has been viewed nearly eight million times on Twitter, showed the youngster unwrapping the toy as her family watched on.

Shortly after unveiling the black doll, the 7-year-old screams and starts crying before launching it out of her hands.

Family members can be heard laughing as the little girl sits in tears.

The person taking the video then zooms in on the doll before saying through laughter to the girl: "What is it? It's a nice dolly."

"It's a lovely doll."

Some have branded the parents of the youngster "disgusting," but the young lass' sister claims the reaction was only because she hates dolls.

She wrote on Twitter: "Just like to come on and explain about the video that went viral."

"My intentions of posting this video wasn't to be 'racist' at all, my sister & family are 100% not racist and it wasn't meant to come across that way," she said.

"The doll was a Christmas present from a family member [who] obviously didn't know my sister isn't a fan of dolls full stop," she continued.

"I was just videoing her opening her presents as you normally do to see the excitement and happiness on their face," she said.

"Obviously she wasn't best pleased with a doll, she's only 7-years-old and definitely didn't mean it in a malicious way," she added. "She just doesn't like any dolls at all she was just scared as it looked scary, she's now happy with it!"

Many on social media had their own opinions on the video and shared them when replying to the video on Twitter.

One wrote: "WTF... the fact that the parents filmed this, expecting this reaction says a lot..."

Another said: "When I was little I had a baby doll that was black and I absolutely loved her. It never crossed my mind that it could be cherished any less than any other doll I had."

A third added: "I have doubts that they were expecting this reaction. A lot of parents film their kids opening presents."

And a fourth said: "What the hell is so funny?"