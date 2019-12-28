Tennessee woman buys 'pyromaniac' dad a flamethrower for Christmas

A Tennessee woman's Christmas gift to her "pyromaniac" father has gone viral.

When Katie Van Slyke locked her eyes on a flamethrower being advertised on Instagram, she knew it would be the perfect gift for her fire-enthusiast dad.

"I've seen my dad for years be a mild pyromaniac, so I've always been on the lookout for a gift that would wow him,” Van Slyke told "Fox & Friends" on Saturday.

Van Slyke said growing up she would often see her father, Matt, be admonished at restaurants for stoking the flames at fireplaces.



“He’s always the guy that brings fireworks,” she added.

While a flamethrower isn’t your average gift, Slyke knew it was the perfect thing to buy for her father. Not surprisingly, he loved it.

Matt Van Slyke described his reaction to the flamethrower as “pure jubilee.”

“My wife and my daughter, they try and seems like I always figure out what’s going on. This time I was completely surprised and completely elated,” he said.

The Internet apparently also loved the scorching Christmas gift.

Katie shared a video of herself showing off the flamethrower on Christmas Day. “I got my dad a flame thrower for Christmas, meaning I’m the best daughter that has ever existed,” she tweeted.

The video has since garnered 1.1 million views.

And if you’re wondering what practical use there is for a flamethrower, Matt said he had some ideas.

“I think it’ll be great for setting bonfires and burning brush piles on the farm,” he said. “But mostly just having fun.”