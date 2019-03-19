Victoria's Secret relaunches sultry swimwear line, three years later

“It’s bold. It’s sexy. It’s paradise found.”

That’s how Victoria’s Secret hypes the official return of its swimwear line on Instagram.

After a three-year hiatus, the lingerie giant just re-launched its once $525 million dollar category online, with a new collection featuring new high-waist bikinis and one pieces with Brazilian-cut legs and asymmetrical silhouettes.

The playful pieces, along with a new line of sunglasses, are modeled by Angel vets Sara Sampaio, Jasmine Tookes and Romee Strijd, while additional offerings by swim labels Seafolly, Banana Moon, Lascana and La Blanca are also available.

Unsurprisingly, the racy retailer is receiving flack for their lack of size inclusivity on social media, a longstanding issue with the brand’s lingerie and fashion show lineup.

“But why aren’t there any sizes past DD? So disappointed,” said one Instagrammer.

“Yea those aren’t practical with anyone with boobs,” declared another.

For some, outrage stems from the suit’s high price tags.

“$48-$52? Lol prepare to close more stores,” chimes an Insta user. (Editor’s note: Parent company L Brands plans to shutter 53 VS boutiques this year)

This backlash comes after the brand attempted a body positive effort by bestowing slightly curvier Hungarian model Barbara Palvin, 25, her wings last week.

This story was originally published by the New York Post.