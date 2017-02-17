Victoria’s Secret Fires Back At Former Model Who Quit To Honor God

Hell hath no fury like a lingerie company scorned. That’s what Kylie Bisutti is finding out this week, following the piece she penned for Wednesday’s New York Post detailing her experiences working with Victoria’s Secret and her subsequent decision to give up modeling and commit her time to Christianity.

The 23-year-old is vocal about her association with the brand, even going so far as to title her new book “I’m No Angel,” but as far as VS is concerned, she didn’t even come close to earning her wings. The company issued a statement to People magazine, undercutting Bisutti’s story and making her out to be something of an opportunist: