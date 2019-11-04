Expand / Collapse search
Veteran celebrates 57th wedding anniversary with Army tank ride

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Traditional anniversary celebrations might be a snooze after 57 years of marriage, perhaps inspiring this fearless, elderly couple in England to toast the milestone with an epic ride in an Army tank.

On Friday, British Army veteran Ron Pendry took his wife Violet for a spin in an 8-ton armored tank on a military base in Banbury, Oxon. The exciting joyride was coordinated in part by Goatacre Manor, Ron’s assisted living facility.

“It was quite emotional seeing the tank at first, especially when I got back inside after not having done so in so long,” the 88-year-old said, according to British news agency SWNS. “Memories came flooding back and I loved every moment of it, especially the swerves and twists — that was a lot of fun."

The octogenarian enlisted at age 18 and traveled through Europe, including Scotland and Germany, as a driver and tank instructor.

In 1960, he left the service and married Violet, continuing to pursue his interest in autos by working as a truck driver. The couple had two children and are now grandparents to 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, per SWNS.

In the years since, and after nearly six decades of marriage, Violet said her husband had long dreamed of driving a tank again.

“It brought back a lot of memories for Ron, he’s really happy, bless him. He’s been talking about today for a long time so I’m so happy for him,” she commented.

“I’m absolutely over the moon. What a fitting way to end his career in the military,” granddaughter Sarah Stevenson agreed. “I can’t thank the Goatacre team enough for allowing grandad to drive a tank again. It’s just been such a brilliant day.”

According to tank driver Mike Dex, Ron will certainly “go down in our record books” as the oldest passenger to hop in the tank for a joyride.

The legendary tank trip will contribute to Help for Heroes, a British charity that supports wounded, injured and sick military personnel.

