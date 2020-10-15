More Americans would allegedly considering living out of a van to save money, pay off debt: survey

More Americans would reportedly consider downsizing for a more nomadic lifestyle.

Van life has allegedly become more appealing to Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 52% of Americans considering living full-time or part-time in RVs or camper vans outfitted with amenities like beds, stoves, storage units, a bathroom and Wi-Fi, according to a new survey from moving company Move.org.

The moving company surveyed hundreds of consumers about whether or not they would consider a more nomadic lifestyle, and asked how the coronavirus pandemic and the economic uncertainty has impacted their decisions. The survey found money was a motivating factor, with 72% of respondents saying they would trade in the comfort of their own home to pay off debt.

Indeed, money and the ability to travel more seamlessly seemed to be the major motives influencing the respondents to consider downsizing, with 23% saying that having no mortgage or rent would be their top motivation for ditching their permanent residences.

The idea of living near the beach and the opportunity to live closer to nature was another attractive factor for 35% of those surveyed. And 33% said their primary motivation would be travel.

Having a brighter financial future, post-pandemic, was also something participants were looking forward to, with 74% saying they'd opt for van life if it meant they could retire more comfortably.

Even before the pandemic, the prospect of living out on the road became a popular home trend for Americans working remotely, looking to travel more, or spend less on housing with the rising cost of home prices. The appeal even spawned its own hashtag on social media — #VanLife — where users could show off their mobile digs on Twitter, Instagram or the more than 30,000 members in Facebook's #VanLife group.