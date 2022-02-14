Valentine's Day wine specials you can get for last-minute or belated celebrations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse for popping open a bottle of wine.

Whether you’re celebrating last minute or plan to see your sweetheart later in the month, here are six alcohol retailers that are offering special deals on wine.

Drizly

Busy bees who need their Valentine’s Day wine delivered same-day can look toward Drizly to bring their favorite picks to their door before dinnertime. New customers in Arizona, California, Colorado, DC, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island and Tennessee can get $5 off their first order when they enter the promo code HELLO on carts that are $20 or more.

Drizly is partnered with thousands of alcohol retailers in 31 states (1,500+ cities), so wine lovers can find a last-minute drink they’ll enjoy. Even better, the alcohol delivery e-commerce platform prides itself on getting beverages to customers in less than an hour.

Firstleaf Club

If your Valentine doesn’t mind waiting a few days to get their wine gift, Firstleaf Club is offering a "Build Your Own Box of Wine" Valentine’s Day Sale. The Napa-based wine company is letting online customers order six bottles of its "award-winning" wines with delivery for $29.95, so long as they enter the promo code VDAY2022 at checkout.

Alternatively, new customers can use the VDAY2022 code to get $50 off on their first box order.

Since Firstleaf is a subscription-based wine club, it will ask new customers to choose a delivery preference for future six-bottle shipments when introductory orders are placed. Subscriptions will need to be canceled if you’re not interested in replenishing wine every one, two or three months.

NakedWines.com

If you want to maximize your wine purchasing and don’t mind if it arrives after Valentine’s Day, you may want to consider this 12-bottle special from NakedWines.com. The non-subscription-based wine club is currently offering "12 bottles of customer favorite wines" for $69.99, delivery included with purchase.

If you prefer to be more selective with your wines, the company is also extending a $100 voucher to people who can answer five out of five questions right in its online quiz. Alternatively, the company has an option to claim a $100 voucher in exchange for an email subscription registration.

Publix Liquors

Publix Liquors has a free delivery offer through Instacart on Monday. The supermarket’s dedicated liquor store is also offering modest savings on 750 ml wine bottles, including a $17.69 bottle of La Marca Prosecco (regularly $18.09), a $15.89 bottle of Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc White Wine (regularly $19.09) and a $21.59 bottle of Chandon Brut Sparkling Wine (regularly $24.39).

Customers also have the option to throw in non-alcoholic items from Publix in their online cart since the supermarket and liquor business are both partnered with Instacart. If you don't live within range of a Publix, you can rest easy because Instacart is extending its free pickup or delivery promo to other partner grocery retailers in the country.

Wander + Ivy

Single-serve wine company Wander + Ivy is promoting a "Valentine's Day Special Offer" that provides free shipping and 15% off on its 8-pack multi-pack, which typically retails for $63.92 online.

The pack includes two bottles of its 2019 Limited Edition Chardonnay and two bottles of its 2020 Limited Edition Cabernet from California, two bottles of its 2019 Limited Edition Red Blend from Spain and two bottles of its 2020 Limited Edition Italian White Wine.

Winc Inc.

Wine club Winc Inc. has a "New Member Offer" that provides four bottles of wine for $29.95. Customers will have their selected wines tailored to their taste through Winc’s brief palate profile quiz and email sign up. Just note that completing Winc’s new member offer sign up enrolls you into a monthly subscription that needs to be suspended or canceled if you’re not planning to go beyond the four bottles Winc is offering.

If you don’t mind continuing with Winc’s monthly subscription, the company has hundreds of wines in its inventory.