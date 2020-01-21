Americans say Valentine's Day is more exciting than Christmas, according to new survey

More than four in five Americans get genuinely excited about Valentine’s Day — even more so than Christmas, according to new research.

A poll of 2,000 Americans found this holiday tops the charts among Americans, as 81 percent get excited about Feb. 14, while just 68 percent say they get excited about the more traditional holiday season.

Now more than ever, people are celebrating love of all kinds with partners, friends, kids and pets — in other words, those that matter most. Fifty-six percent look at Valentine’s Day as a way to show everyone they love some appreciation.

The study, conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Zulily, examined Valentine’s Day habits and behaviors and showed that, contrary to popular belief, one's Valentine’s date isn’t all about romance. Twenty-eight percent plan to celebrate with their fur baby and NOT a significant other, while 51 percent plan on celebrating with their kids. And 59 percent plan on commemorating the love-filled holiday with their nearest and dearest friends.

So how will people be demonstrating their love and appreciation? Sixty-four percent plan on buying gifts for all the people (and pets) they love while a further 57 percent plan on cooking a special dinner. Surprisingly, a third of surveyed Americans (33 percent) have even taken the day off from work to celebrate.

“We see our millions of customers using gift-giving and shared experiences to connect with their modern 'chosen' family as a way to express their love, gratitude and appreciation this Valentine’s Day," said Claire Magruder of Zulily. "From crafting something homemade for your work family, getting dressed up for a special night out with your partner or friends, or choosing thoughtful personalized gifts, the holiday now encompasses more than just candy."

When it comes to purchasing Valentine’s Day gifts, this year the average American will spend just over $50 and nearly one in five will spend over $100.

“Showing someone you care doesn’t need to blow your budget — for Valentine’s Day, it’s all about showing your loved ones you listen to them,” adds Magruder. “For example, if your partner hates to vacuum, delight them with a robot vacuum. If your bestie loves to entertain, then a new tablescape accessory may be the perfect gift.

"I also love a handwritten note on a homemade card — it’s straight from the heart. What’s most important to remember, appreciation can take more forms than just flowers!”

No matter how Americans celebrate Valentine’s Day, however, 69 percent agree: They say “I love you” more on Valentine’s Day than any other day in the year.

Top 5 people to celebrate with:

Significant other/partner: 63 percent Family: 61 percent Friends: 59 percent Kids: 51 percent A pet: 28 percent

Top 5 ways to celebrate: