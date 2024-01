Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A Reddit user whose teenage daughters objected to their family's upcoming vacation hotel arrangements is not being unreasonable in asking them to share a hotel room, according to others who weighed in on the viral personal drama.

"AITA for forcing my daughters to share a hotel room?" Reddit user "Fine-Neat3967" asked in a post on Jan. 6, 2024, in the "AITAH" subreddit.

"AITAH" stands for "Am I the A--hole Here," and is similar to the "Am I the A--hole" subreddit.

In the post, the mother wrote that she has two daughters, 16 and 14. She said the family will soon be going to New Zealand for vacation.

"We haven't been able to go on [many] vacations before, so all of us were really excited," wrote Fine-Neat3967. "We booked a nice hotel and planned to visit many places."

The woman and her husband planned on booking a room for themselves, plus another connecting room for their daughters to share.

"I didn't see a problem, but my daughters want their own room and want privacy, and think it's unfair that they have to share," the mother wrote on Reddit.

The rooms, she later added, have two beds, so each daughter would get her own bed.

"I told them to just deal with it," said Fine-Neat3967 — noting that given the family's vacation plans, they would not be spending much time at all in their hotel rooms anyway.

The woman also said that one of her daughters "wants us to get a triple suite with three rooms or just book another room so both of them can have their own rooms, but it would cost quite a lot more money," wrote Fine-Neat3967.

While the family could afford an additional room, Fine-Neat3967 said she didn't feel it was worth it.

"I told them no," she wrote.

"Now they are upset with me and my husband, and my mother-in-law is saying we should maybe pay the extra money for another room," she said. "Should I just buy another room?"

Fox News Digital reached out to Fine-Neat3967 for an update on the situation and to a parenting expert for professional insights.

The woman's post quickly received a lot of attention. It garnered over 3,500 responses in just an eight-hour span.

"Tell them to stop acting spoiled and entitled."

​On the AITAH subreddit, people can reply to posts and indicate the poster is "NTA" ("Not the A--hole"), "YTA" ("You're the A--hole"), "NAH" ("No A--holes Here") or "ESH" ("Everyone Sucks Here").

Users can "upvote" comments they find helpful, and "downvote" those they do not.

Nearly every response deemed Fine-Neat3967 as "NTA" and said that her daughters were being unreasonable.

"NTA. Tell them to stop acting spoiled and entitled. It’s for a short period of time — most kids don’t get to go on vacation in New Zealand and if they have THAT big of problem with it, they can stay home and miss out on the fun," wrote Reddit user "throwitaway3857" in the top-upvoted comment.

This same commenter also offered advice for the original poster's husband.

"Tell your husband not [to] cave. The demands will just get bigger. You two are the parents," the user wrote — not the daughters.

Another user suggested that if the woman's mother-in-law wanted to get involved, then she should look after the daughters herself.

"Sounds like [the mother-in-law] just volunteered to watch your kids for a week so you and you husband can enjoy a nice vacation without the kids," said user "princess_fiona_7437."

This same commenter added, "Your kids sound very entitled."

"When I was growing up I never had my own bedroom. I always had to share with my sister," said princess_fiona_7437.

Her family could not afford to go on vacations, she added.

"Maybe it’s time to take your daughters to volunteer at a food bank so they can learn to appreciate what they have," said this same person.

Reddit user "Beck2010" had a clever solution in another top "upvoted" comment: If the daughters are truly serious about their hotel room request, the teens should pay for the additional room themselves.

"They’re literal teenagers and are throwing a fit because they have to share a room for a week. On vacation," the commenter noted.

