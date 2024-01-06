Woman who reported her neighbor's unruly dog to animal control is defended by most Reddit users

A woman who got fed up and called animal control on her neighbor received support and validation from many other Reddit users.

Calling her post "AITA for Calling Animal Control on My Neighbor's Dog," Reddit user "ThrowAway902412" shared her story in the "Am I the A--hole" subreddit on Jan. 5, 2024.

She said she’s a 30-year-old woman who lives in a suburban neighborhood.

"My next-door neighbor has a dog that often wanders into my yard to do its business," wrote the user.

The neighbor is in his 40s, she added.

She told others, "I've tried talking to my neighbor about it" — including twice in the last week, she said — "but it hasn't really improved the situation."

The woman’s yard is fenced in, she added, and the neighbor’s dog "has dug an opening and crawls under it" into her yard.

"Recently, after yet another unwelcome visit from the dog, I decided to call animal control to report the issue," wrote ThrowAway902412.

She said that after being "frustrated and tired of finding surprises in my yard," she felt that calling animal control "might be the only way to get my neighbor’s attention."

She added, "To my surprise, animal control actually issued a citation for this," she wrote, saying the animal control officer wrote a ticket for $400.

Her neighbor was "absolutely furious" with her after he found out that she was the one who made the call, wrote the woman.

"He claims I overreacted and should have given him more time to address the problem himself," she said.

Additionally, animal control informed the woman's neighbor that if this were to happen again, the organization would need to take the dog away, the woman wrote.

The Reddit writer ended her post by asking people to let her know if she was "the a--hole" in this story or not.

Fox News Digital reached out to ThrowAway902412 for an update on the situation and to an animal rescue organization for comment as well.

"A cheap leash and a bit of personal responsibility is the minimum it takes to end the problem on his part."

On the AITA subreddit, people can reply to posts and indicate the poster is "NTA" ("Not the A--hole"), "YTA" ("You're the A--hole"), "NAH" ("No A--holes Here") or "ESH" ("Everyone Sucks Here").

Users can "upvote" responses they think are helpful and "downvote" ones that are not.

In the more than 400 responses to ThrowAway902412’s post, nearly everyone agreed that she was "NTA" in this situation.

"You brought the issue to him first, and he's refused to resolve it. That's on him," said Reddit user C_Greuel04 in the top "upvoted" comment.

The user continued, "He does not need time to address the situation. A cheap leash and a bit of personal responsibility is the minimum it takes to end the problem on his part."

The person also said, "A $400 fine will make him think twice before being an irresponsible owner and a public nuisance."

"What if his dog escaped into the street? Why on earth would they let him out unsupervised if they know he’s escaping?"

Another user raised the point that the woman's neighbor was putting his dog at risk by his actions.

"NTA and I LOVE dogs. You told him multiple times," said user "SupportMoist."

"What if his dog escaped into the street? Why on earth would they let him out unsupervised if they know he’s escaping? Completely negligent and dangerous for the dog’s safety," added the same commenter. "They deserve the fine."

Reddit user "wordsmythy" also felt the original poster was not in the wrong and had a short but amusing take on the situation in another top comment.

"Amazing how people always get angry when you hold them responsible," wrote wordsmythy.

