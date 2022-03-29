Utah man delivers 100 pounds of handmade cards to Ukrainian children in Poland: 'I have time'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A restaurateur from Utah has taken time off, so he can deliver handmade cards to Ukrainian children who have fled the war.

Dirk Astle is owner of a Salt Lake City-located fondue restaurant, The Melting Pot, which is part of a chain. Astle felt moved to help with humanitarian relief efforts after he saw members of his church journey to the Poland-Ukraine border and all the good work they’re doing to provide aid to refugees.

"I thought I could do this, [too]," Astle wrote to Fox News Digital in an email. "I have frequent flyer miles. I have time in my schedule right now. I should go help."

He continued, "I could not shake it from my mind. I told a few people and one good friend gave me the advice to always follow the impressions you cannot shake."

A week later, Astle booked a flight to Poland and reached out to his friend Jonathan Freedman, who is the honorary consul for Utah's Honorary Consulate of Ukraine.

Astle said he offered to transport items for Freedman during his week-long trip, and that’s when he learned that Utah’s First Lady Abby Cox launched a letter drive to share words of encouragement with Ukrainian children who have left their lives behind.

"The drawing room table at the governor’s mansion was completely flooded with letters," Astle told Fox News Digital. "I consolidated my gear into a carry-on and checked in two 50-pound bags of letters as my travel luggage. This all happened the day before I left."

Astle had colorful cards with drawings handcrafted by children in his possession. Some were decorated with illustrations of the Ukrainian flag to signify solidarity with the country.

Astle flew to Vienna and then Kraków, a southern Polish city that’s near the border of the Czech Republic. He arrived in the country on Thursday, March 24.

One of the bags Astle checked for his flight reportedly got misplaced in Paris, but it was luckily recovered and reunited with him three days later.

"It was actually a blessing because I didn’t have to haul both of them through the airport or through customs," Astle said.

With both bags finally in his custody, Astle then traveled about 167 miles east of his hotel to deliver the letters and other essential relief goods to refugees at the Poland-Ukraine border.

At the border, Astle connected with United Sikhs – a global humanitarian charity that’s affiliated with the United Nations Department of Public Information.

"The group United Sikhs runs a tent immediately across the border into Poland," Astle wrote. "They are the group authorized to care for children as they come across. So, there is a large section with cots and playthings and warm food. When I told their leader about the first lady’s initiative and the letters I brought [they were] ecstatic."

Astle hand-delivered several letters to families who are sheltering at the camp.

"The children either clutched them in their hands the whole time or they very carefully stored the picture in their plastic envelope where their crucial travel documents are kept," Astle recalled. "It’s amazing."

United Sikhs plans to set up a reception table where children at the camp can "pick up a letter from a friend," Astle told Fox News Digital.

Astle said he joined the church colleagues who inspired his humanitarian trip – Allee and Lance Foster – and he’s helping them with an on-the-ground shuttle service for refugees.

"Lance runs the coordination efforts for the drivers here," Astle wrote. "The Foster kids are amazing. They’re fully committed to helping the Ukrainians."