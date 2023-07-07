New Jersey dog with 'boundless energy' is looking for her forever home: Meet Layla

A one-year-old dog with a tough start in life is up for adoption in New Jersey and looking for a new home.

Meet Layla — a pitbull mix dog currently at Sammy’s Hope Animal Welfare & Adoption Center in Sayreville, New Jersey.

Layla was found as a stray and brought to the adoption center, where she's now ready to be adopted into a forever home.

Sammy’s Hope told Fox News Digital that Layla is considered a "bundle of joy" and has youthful energy.

The roughly 63-pound dog is known for being very athletic, with an eagerness to run and play a game of fetch.

Layla is looking for an active home where she can continue her lifestyle by going on hikes and playing in the backyard, the center said.

The pup is bound to keep a new family on their toes.

Along with her energetic side, Layla is also known for being tender at times.

She loves spending time with humans and is always ready to show affection in the form of cuddles — for a belly rub in return.

Layla believes that she is a small lapdog — the center said she will try to squeeze onto a lap or two from time to time.

She has shown enthusiasm when playing with other dogs at the center — hopeful to join a home with another pet after a proper meet-and-greet.

Due to her great social skills, Layla would also be able to join in on doggie day care when needed.

Interested in adopting Layla?

Visit sammyshope.org for more information on how to adopt Layla.

