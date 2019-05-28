US women honor '99 world cup champions, and America, with World Cup jerseys

When the U.S. women’s national soccer team take the field in France next month for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, they will have America’s support on their backs – quite literally.

The team’s new home jerseys, which debuted earlier this year at the historic Palais Brongniart in Paris, feature the name of all 50 states printed on the back panel. It is a symbolic reminder of the nation’s support for the team as it seeks its fourth championship win.

Designed by Nike, the team’s red away jersey amps up their American identity with an abstraction of the U.S. flag and three stars.

Both jerseys also read: “One Nation. One Team.”

Additionally, the all-white home jerseys feature a stripped sleeve cuff reminiscent of those worn by the 1999 World Cup championship team, which included Mia Hamm, Julie Foudy, and Brandi Chastain.

The jerseys also feature three shining stars above the crest, honoring the USA’s world titles from 1991, 1999 and 2015.

The American women head to Europe this week for the month-long World Cup tournament in France. The defending champions seek to achieve the nearly impossible feat of back-to-back trophies.

Their first match is June 11 against Thailand, followed by games on June 16 against China and then June 20 against longtime rivals Sweden. All games can be watched live on Fox Sports.