Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle Newsletter

Unusual ritual objects uncovered from biblical site

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Split image of excavation site aerial, Armageddon painting

Archaeologists in Israel uncovered Canaanite ritual artifacts and a 5,000-year-old winepress near a site linked to biblical Armageddon. (Assaf Peretz, Israel Antiquities Authority; Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

'CLEAR EVIDENCE': Ancient ritual artifacts and a 5,000-year-old winepress are discovered at a biblical site.

TIPPING THE SCALES: U.S. embassies have received guidance to consider denying visas to overweight applicants and those with chronic health conditions.

SANDWICH SENSATION: A cult-favorite makes its highly anticipated return to select McDonald's locations, sparking excitement among devoted fans.

McRib sandwich seen up close on restaurant paper placemat; onions seen under break and dripping BBQ sauce.

McDonald's McRib sandwich officially returns to select U.S. locations for a limited time. (David Paul Morris/Getty Images)

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

WATCH THIS – Find the best TV deals, including mid-sized screens and massive home theater displays. Continue reading…

LIVING 'A LIE' - A regenerative farmer in Texas tells Fox News Digital how she abandoned her life as a vegan restaurant owner in California and discovered the benefits of meat. Watch the video...

Mollie Engelhart speaks to Fox News Digital.

Mollie Engelhart speaks to Fox News Digital from her Sovereignty Ranch in Texas. (Fox News Digital)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Close modal

Continue