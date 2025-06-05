We found the best deals on TVs this Father's Day

Getting a new TV is a big purchase, so you want to make the right choice the first time. We’ve dug into many of the current TV sales to create a list of top-tier deals for every budget.

Whether you’re looking for a small TV for your guest room, a middle-sized TV for your family room or a massive home theater TV, there’s an option available.

Need help deciding which TV is right for you? Jump down to our FAQ section to learn more about smart TV features.

Here’s a look at the best TV deals from companies like Samsung, Amazon and Walmart.

Best compact smart TV

Original price: $129.99

Pros & Cons

What we love : The high-definition screen and built-in Fire TV.

: The high-definition screen and built-in Fire TV. What to be aware of: Some users have reported that the TV has issues shutting down fully, leading to performance problems down the road.

Insignia’s 32-inch Class F20 Series TV has everything you need in a TV: high-definition that helps bring your favorite shows, movies and sporting events to life, plus built-in Fire TV that provides all your apps in one place. You can also use Alexa voice control to switch channels, change apps or switch between HDMI inputs. The TV also supports Apple AirPlay, so it’s easy to share videos from your Apple device.

Best for free channels

Original price: $169.99

Pros & Cons

What we love : Vizio's free channels and movies, plus the true-to-color backlit screen that makes shows come to life.

: Vizio's free channels and movies, plus the true-to-color backlit screen that makes shows come to life. What to be aware of: You must have a Vizio account in order to access the smart TV features.

The Vizio 40-inch Smart TV provides all of your favorite apps and additional free channels after you make a Vizio account. With the built in WatchFree+ app, you get hundreds of free channels and thousands of free movies. It’s also an ultra-thin TV, making it the perfect fit for any room.

Best for an easy user experience

Original price: $229.99

Pros & Cons

What we love : The customizable experience Roku TV offers.

: The customizable experience Roku TV offers. What to be aware of: Some users report poor sound quality.

Roku TVs often have a superb user experience, making it truly easy to access everything you need in one place. The Roku Select Series 40-inch TV has an intuitive interface that makes it easy to explore apps and launch your shows instantly. Roku TV has more than 500 channels, movies, local news and more included on the device. You can customize your TV setups by moving around apps, adding apps and changing your background.

Best for Alexa users

Original price: $349.99

Pros & Cons

What we love : How easy it is to pair the TV with other Amazon devices, and the immersive sound.

: How easy it is to pair the TV with other Amazon devices, and the immersive sound. What to be aware of: Fire TVs work best if you’re already an Alexa user.

Customers who already have other Amazon devices will appreciate how easy this 55-inch Insignia smart TV is to use. The immersive sound experience creates a three-dimensional sound experience through your TV's speakers. You can stream for free with built-in Fire TV Channels, Tubi and Pluto TV.

Best mid-tier TV

Original price: $329

Pros & Cons

What we love : The compatibility with many different smart home ecosystems.

: The compatibility with many different smart home ecosystems. What to be aware of: Some Roku TVs have poor sound quality.

The onn 50-inch Roku Smart TV is compatible with Google Home, Apple Home and Apple AirPlay. Roku is also built into the TV, so you have easy access to your streaming services and additional free channels through the Roku app. For an even easier experience, you can download the Roku remote on your smartphone and quickly connect to your TV.

Best for a realistic picture

Original price: $469.99

Pros & Cons

What we love : The crystal-clear picture and less lag.

: The crystal-clear picture and less lag. What to be aware of: Since it’s such a high-definition TV, older shows and movies may not look as good.

Samsung’s 65-inch Smart TV is a 4K TV with a clear picture that is less susceptible to lagging. This TV is especially easy to connect to soundbars. The Roku TV allows you to stream thousands of movies and TV shows, and can connect to Apple Home, Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

Best for gamers

Original price: $2,499

Pros & Cons

What we love : The Dolby Vision and fast connection.

: The Dolby Vision and fast connection. What to be aware of: Reviewers note that the TV can be difficult to set up initially.

Get a serious upgrade when you go with the LG 65-inch Smart TV. It has Dolby Vision built in, giving you a movie theater experience in your own home. Gamers will also love the fast response time and practically no lag. The brightness booster makes for a beautiful picture no matter what you’re watching.

Best framed TV

Original price: $2.999.99

Pros & Cons

What we love : The ultra-thin design with frame capabilities.

: The ultra-thin design with frame capabilities. What to be aware of: The wall mount isn’t adjustable, so you’ll need to be fine with your TV in one place.

Framing your TV is a current fad, so much so that Samsung has made a 75-inch Smart TV that’s designed to look like it’s already framed. You can choose from hundreds of different artworks and bring them up on the TV when you want it to blend into your room more seamlessly. Samsung even includes a slim-fit wall mount that helps your TV fit against the wall better, making it look like it’s a work of art. Pair the TV with S-series or Q-series soundbars to get a surround sound system that isn’t too bulky.

Best TV for a clear, fast picture

Original price: $5,399.99

Pros & Cons

What we love : The AI-powered processor that creates a bright, beautiful image and strong sound.

: The AI-powered processor that creates a bright, beautiful image and strong sound. What to be aware of: Although it has Dolby Atmos sound, there’s no Dolby Vision, which other more affordable models have.

Samsung’s 83-inch Class OLED S90D is a premium TV that has AI-powered 4K picture. It has a detailed picture, strong contrast and clear motion, without lag. Dolby Atmos sound is built into the TV, and you also get access to more than 2,700 free channels, including Samsung TV Plus premium channels.

Best extra-large TV

Original price: $4,998

Pros & Cons

What we love : The new backlight technology that creates an ultra-realistic picture, paired with the impressiveness of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

: The new backlight technology that creates an ultra-realistic picture, paired with the impressiveness of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. What to be aware of: The high-tech features don’t always translate to older content.

The Hisense 100-inch TV is a monster of TV, complete with mini-LED technology that creates a brighter, clearer image. Smooth Motion creates realistic motion, making it feel like you’re really there with the characters. Google Assistant is also built in, so you can easily pair it with your other devices and use the voice remote to control your TV from anywhere.

A closer look at the top TV deals

TV Price Best for Best features Insignia Class F20 Series 32-inch Fire TV On sale for $79.99 A compact TV with high-tech features Voice control and easy casting ability Vizio 40-inch Full HD Smart TV On sale for $138 Free channels through the Vizio app Sign up for a Vizio account and get access to hundreds of free shows and movies Roku Select Series 40-Inch Smart TV On sale for $179.99 An easy user experience Easy-to-use Roku interface with a customizable screen Insignia 55" Fire TV On sale for $199.99 Alexa users Access to Alexa voice remote, with three-dimmensional sound onn 50" Class 4K Roku Smart TV On sale for $178 Users who want an upgrade but don’t need excess features Compatible with Google Home, Apple Home and Apple AirPlay Samsung 65" 4K Smart TV On sale for $348 A realistic picture Ultra-thin design with built-in frame LG 65" Smart TV with Dolby Vision On sale for $1,496.99 Gamers No lag and fast speeds, which are ideal for gamers Samsung 75" Class The Frame Smart TV On sale for $2,499.99 Those who want a framed TV Anti-glare, matte-like look that makes the TV blend in with other artwork Samsung 83" Class OLED S90D On sale for $3,299.99 No lag and clear picture Strong sound and clean, fast picture Hisense 100" Class U8 Series Google Smart TV On sale for $2,798.00 Users who want an extra-large TV Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos is built-in, and the mini-LED backlight system creates a brighter picture

Frequently asked questions

Shopping for a TV tends to bring up a lot of questions. You’re trying to pick a brand, a size and you need to understand all the language around a variety of extra features. To help, we’ve answered a few of the most asked questions.

What is 4K resolution?

A TV with 4K offers a much clearer picture than regular HD TVs. It has a resolution called Ultra HD (UHD), which means it has about four times more pixels than a Full HD TV. The higher pixel count makes the images on the screen look sharper and more lifelike.

What features does a smart TV have?

A smart TV offers much more than just TV channels. They come loaded with apps like Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+ and other streaming services, although you will still need subscriptions to these services to use the apps. Many smart TVs also come with voice control capabilities through built-in assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant. They also support screen mirroring, which allows you to display content from your smartphone, laptop or tablet on the TV screen.

What size TV should I buy?

The right size TV for you depends on your needs. A smaller room requires a smaller TV (unless you’re willing to have it take up the entire room), while larger living rooms and entertainment rooms can house TVs up to 100 inches. A good mid-level TV is a 40- or 50-inch TV, which is large enough to keep the whole family entertained.