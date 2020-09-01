'Tiger King' Joe Exotic to release underwear line with his face on it

It’s time for underwear to get exotic.

While his future as a zoo-owner may be is likely over, Joe Exotic — the subject of Netflix's popular "Tiger King" docuseries — might just be able to make it in the world of fashion. A recent announcement revealed an expansion to Exotic’s fashion line that only he could pull off.

WOMAN SHOCKS FOR RESEMBLANCE TO KENDALL JENNER: 'IT'S A BIT STRANGE FOR ME AS WELL'

As part of Exotic’s Revenge collection, which was made in collaboration with streetwear brand Odaingerous, a new line of underwear will be released in early September, according to TMZ. The line will include several tiger-print options one option that has Joe Exotic’s face printed on the crotch.

The line will be released Sept. 7, which is the two-year anniversary of Joe Exotic’s arrest.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to TMZ, the original clothing options in the Revenge line that were released in May sold out in only a few hours.

The underwear will come with both men and women’s options, and the boxer-briefs will reportedly be made from 100% cotton, according to the New York Post. The designs will also be placed onto the clothing using a full-color sublimation print that will reportedly ensure that Exotic's image doesn’t fade.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

It appears that Exotic’s fashion line may be doing better than his former zoo. According to Fox Business, that the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park closed in mid-August.

The zoo’s owner, Jeff Lowe, revealed the closure on social media after the USDA listed his license to operate as suspended. Lowe said that he had actually forfeited his license and that the Netflix documentary series had brought the zoo enough income to guarantee the long term care of the animals.