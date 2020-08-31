Woman shocks for resemblance to Kendall Jenner: 'It's a bit strange for me as well'

Is that you, Kendall?

A woman from the country of Georgia has opened up about her uncanny resemblance to supermodel Kendall Jenner, admitting their striking similarities are a “bit strange” for her, too.

Teona Chachua said she never realized quite what a dead ringer she was for Jenner until she launched a beauty blog in 2018, and fans freaked out over the resemblance.

“As soon as I started my videos and posting pictures people started commenting saying that I look like her. It is nice when you get compared to someone as beautiful as she is,” the 29-year-old said in a Monday interview, per the Daily Mail.

“Sometimes people double-take when they look at me in the street and sometimes even say, 'Oh my God you look like Kendall.'”

Mother-of-one Chachua is eight inches shorter than the 5-foot-10 “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star, and said she’s always surprised to be stopped in the street when mistaken for the model.

“I get a lot of comments especially from her fans who actually think it's her, and my family joke that we are related somehow,” the Tbilisi woman explained. “It's a bit strange for me as well because at the end of the day I'm just a normal girl.”

To that end, Chachua claims that Jenner isn’t the only Hollywood beauty she’s compared to for her gorgeous looks.

“I just post pictures or videos people always compare me to Kendall or Emily Ratajkowski and some people even tell me that I look like Sandra Bullock,” Chachua said. “I do get a confidence boost out of it, but I don't personally think that I look exactly like Kendall. But that's because I know that I'm quite short and she is so tall.”

Agreeing that she shares similarities with her 24-year-old doppelgänger, Chachua revealed that one special person enjoys poking fun at all the fuss.

“She's such a gorgeous lady, my husband likes to joke about it and reminds me that I'm older than Kendall,” Chachua said.