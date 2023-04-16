New UN-backed legal recommendations normalize sex with minors, outraged critics say

A shocking report issued by international legal experts with the backing of the United Nations appears to open the floodgates to normalize sex with minors.

"Sexual conduct involving persons below the domestically prescribed minimum age of consent to sex may be consensual in fact, if not in law," the Geneva-based International Commission of Jurists wrote in March with an assist from UNAIDS and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The report is titled "The 8 March Principles for a Human Rights-Based Approach to Criminal Law Proscribing Conduct Associated with Sex, Reproduction, Drug Use, HIV, Homelessness and Poverty."

It is published front-and-center on the group's website.

It does not actively call for decriminalizing sex between adults and minors. But it states that children have both the capacity and the legal right to make sexual decisions.

"According to the United Nations, children may consent to sex with adults. This has been the plan all along," social media influencer Ian Miles Cheong tweeted over the weekend to his 538,000 followers.

The report does not offer a suggested age of sexual consent.

It was released on March 8 in recognition of International Women’s Day, the commission states online, suggesting there is a connection between women's rights and age of sexual consent.

The once-unthinkable recommendations from an international cabal of global elite legal minds appears to suggest that pedophilia could be normalized.

It touched off a horrified reaction on social media around the world.

"The UN is full of pedophiles!!!!" former NHL star and Canadian Olympic gold medalist Theo Fleury shouted on Twitter.

"This hideous UN report … seeks to decriminalize sex — even between children and minors. Evil," tweeted women’s rights activist Michelle Uriarau of Melbourne, Australia.

She notes that its publication on International Women’s Day succeeded in "gaslighting women everywhere."

The International Commission of Jurists added in its report, "In this context, the enforcement of criminal law should reflect the rights and capacity of persons under 18 years of age to make decisions about engaging in consensual sexual conduct and their right to be heard in matters concerning them."

It said further, "Pursuant to their evolving capacities and progressive autonomy, persons under 18 years of age should participate in decisions affecting them, with due regard to their age, maturity and best interests, and with specific attention to non-discrimination guarantees."

The shocking recommendations from international legal elites underscore a number of major recent events in the United States and around the world that have unfolded with bewildering speed.

Each development suggests people in positions of authority have worked to break traditional legal bounds, societal structures and once-universal taboos for the purpose of sexualizing children.

Among them: The disturbing case of Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of running an international prostitution ring, reportedly provided underage girls to global power players.

There is also the sudden dramatic rise in the number of transgender people and normalization of transgender culture, fueled by popular culture and public education, defying all known historic precedent.

In addition, educators in many instances now brazenly state that parents have limited rights over their children while their classrooms grow increasingly sexualized.

"From long years in the law, and as a proudly gay man, I know profoundly how criminal law signals which groups are deemed worthy of protection — and which of condemnation and ostracism," wrote retired Judge Edwin Cameron of the Constitutional Court of South Africa in the foreword of the report.

"In this way, the criminal law performs an expressive function — and it has dramatic consequences on people’s lives. It sometimes entails a harshly discriminatory impact on groups identified with the disapproved or stigmatized conduct."

Fox News Digital reached out to the International Commission of Jurists, UNAIDS and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights for comment.

The report, the group says, was "developed over a five-year consultative process, following an initial expert meeting of jurists convened in 2018 by the ICJ — together with the Joint UN Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) — to discuss the role of jurists in addressing the detrimental human rights impact of certain criminal laws."

It also says, "The process of elaboration … included expert jurists, academics, legal practitioners, human rights defenders and various civil society organizations working in diverse legal traditions."