Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

RELIGION
Published

Ultraviolet light reveals to scientists a hidden Bible passage 1,500 years later

The Bible passage was buried under layers of other text

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
close
Museum of the Bible's latest exhibit shows 'link between science and scriptures' Video

Museum of the Bible's latest exhibit shows 'link between science and scriptures'

Fox News' chief religion correspondent Lauren Greene discusses NASA astronauts endorsement of the new museum on 'Fox News @ Night.'

Researchers say they have found a hidden version of a Bible passage that was left undiscovered for more than 1,500 years underneath a previously discovered section using ultraviolet lights.

Historian Grigory Kessel from the Austrian Academy of Sciences unveiled this groundbreaking find in a March 2023 article in the New Testament Studies academic journal, which is published by the Cambridge University Press.

Kissel said that they found an ancient version of Chapter 12 in the book of Matthew in the Bible that had been hidden beneath a section of text for over 1,500 years. His discovering is one of the earliest translations of the Gospels, first created in the 3rd century and copied in the 6th century.

Bible

The fragment of the Syriac translation of the New Testament under UV light. (Vatican Library)

"This discovery proves how productive and important the interplay between modern digital technologies and basic research can be when dealing with medieval manuscripts," Claudia Rapp, director of the Institute for Medieval Research at the Austrian Academy of Sciences (OeAW) said in a press release. 

CHRISTIANITY QUICKLY DIMINISHING IN US, ON PACE TO BECOME MINORITY RELIGION IN DECADES: STUDY

Kessel shared that he used ultraviolet photography to see the earlier text under three layers of words written on a palimpsest, an ancient manuscript previously written on that people have scraped off and reused multiple times.

woman praying over Bible

Elder woman hands folded in prayer on a Holy Bible  for faith concept in vintage color tone (iStock)

US RETURNS 80 ANCIENT ARTIFACTS TO CYPRUS, SOME OVER 4,000 YEARS OLD

Kessel said, in the press release, that the manuscript gave a "unique gateway" to researchers uncovering ancient Syriac translations.

"The manuscript offers a 'unique gateway' for researchers to understand the earliest phases of the Bible's textual evolution," Kissel said. "It shows some differences from modern translations of the text."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

He used the example of Matthew Chapter 12 verse 1, which in the original Greek translates to, "At that time Jesus went through the grainfields on the Sabbath; and his disciples became hungry and began to pick the heads of grain and eat," the new Syriac translation says, "[...] began to pick the heads of grain, rub them in their hands, and eat them."

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.