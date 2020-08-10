Twitter users marvel at face mask attached to bodysuit: 'Screaming'

Who said that PPE can’t be posh?

Fashion police on Twitter are ranting and raving about a bold bodysuit with an attached face mask, a unique look that would make it impossible to forget the must-have accessory amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I actually just screamed,” one NYC-based user tweeted last week, sharing a photo of a mannequin in the figure-hugging purple jumpsuit – with a built-in facial covering – in an unidentified storefront window.

THE MOST AND LEAST EFFECTIVE CORONAVIRUS FACE MASKS, ACCORDING TO NEW STUDY

Fashion critics rushed to share their hot takes on the original outfit in a post that has since gone viral with over 70,000 likes and 19,000 shares.

Though more than one user agreed that the look left them "screaming," some fans said they'd rock the "kinda cute" suit if it came in black.

One christened the number as "the ultimate turtleneck,” while others joked that critics would covet such a bodysuit if singer and designer Rihanna released something similar.

More practically, some commenters wondered if it would prove difficult to use the restroom while wearing the outfit.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“Dont let [Fashion Nova] see this,” one user wrote in a crack against fast fashion, while another eagle-eyed fashionista pointed out that it was “too late,” linking out to a similar snakeskin bodysuit with an attached face mask sold by the retailer.

If you’re in the market to switch up your face mask in a more conventional way, a new study from Duke University has identified the most and least effective face coverings as the pandemic continues.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE