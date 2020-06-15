Twitter responds to Band-Aid's new bandages for diverse skin tones: 'Took long enough'

Band-Aid’s rainbow of shades is getting brighter with the debut of new bandages to match more diverse skin tones — though some social media commenters have criticized the company for how long it’s taken them to act.

The bandage brand recently announced that it plans to launch a collection of products in “light, medium and deep shades of Brown and Black skin tones that embrace the beauty of diverse skin,” to promote greater inclusivity in the fight against racism.

The Johnson & Johnson subsidiary also said it will be making a donation to Black Lives Matter. Protests affiliated with the movement have swept the nation following the death of George Floyd in police custody on May 25, as activists denounce police brutality and demand change for the black community.

“We hear you. We see you. We’re listening to you,” Band-Aid wrote on Instagram last week. “We stand in solidarity with our Black colleagues, collaborators and community in the fight against racism, violence and injustice. We are committed to taking actions to create tangible change for the Black community.”

The wider range of bandages highlight the brand’s dedication to “inclusivity and providing the best healing solutions” to better represent and serve customers, Band-Aid said. It remains unclear when the new products will hit store shelves.

In response, some Twitter commenters wondered why it took the popular brand so long to release new shades of bandages.

"99 years after creating Band-Aids, Johnson & Johnson is offering a flesh color that doesn't just match white skin,” one user pointed out. “Took long enough. Never too late."

“I will say politics aside, the fact it took this long is shocking,” another echoed.

Others urged shoppers to support brands like Browndages and Tru-Colour Bandages when buying darker bandages.