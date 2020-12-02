Twitter users already celebrating end of 2020, hoping for better 2021: 'Please be good to all of us'

How early is too early to start drinking champagne?

The world is weary after a year upended by the coronavirus pandemic, but some say the future simply must be brighter.

Now, optimists on Twitter are finding faith in the month of December, seeing it as somewhat of a harbinger of better days as the countdown to New Year’s Eve begins.

On Tuesday, the Twitterverse became a cheerful cacophony of goodbyes to an incredibly difficult year.

"Just a quick reminder: THIS IS THE LAST MONTH OF 2020,” one user exclaimed.

With the fresh start of December, another commenter admitted they’re “holding onto the fantasy that things will be magically solved at midnight at the end of this month.”

“By a spell. The best spell ever,” they specified.

One wished for a few weeks of full of “pleasant plot twists, spontaneous fun and good vibes,” while another asked the universe to be kind.

“December please be good to all of us, 2020 has been a rough year... 31 days until 2021, let's pray this last month of the year will be better,” they pleaded.

Another gentle soul was able to see an even bigger picture, writing, "I know this year has been rough but man I have a lot to be thankful for."

With Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine winning authorization in the U.K. – the first in the West – here's hoping the tides will finally turn.