Holidays 2020: Report reveals most popular time to start decorating home

There’s no place like home for the holidays – so when’s it acceptable to start decorating?

A new study from YouGov has revealed the most popular times to start decking the halls, but the findings won’t surprise anyone ready to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

In a report shared with Fox News on Thursday, the U.K. market research firm shared findings from a November survey of 3,017 adults in the U.S. on holiday décor. Of participants polled, 2,748 celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah or Kwanza. Among the bunch, 70% spruce up the interior of their home for the holidays, while 42% go the extra mile to make the exterior of their residence sparkle and shine.

Keeping with tradition, 69% who spruce up their surroundings for the winter holidays wait until after Thanksgiving, but from there, opinion was mixed regarding the best time to do so. According to the data, the most popular times to get decorating are the day after Thanksgiving (25%) or, otherwise, after Turkey Day, but before December (24%.)

If you’re too excited to wait, you’re hardly alone: 27% admitted to decorating for Christmas, Hanukkah or Kwanza before Thanksgiving, which falls this year on Nov. 26.

Among those who plan to purchase new decorations, most agreed (73%) that they wouldn’t spend over $100 on festive fixings. On the big decorating day, almost half (47%) make things merry with a mix of new and old items.

To brighten up a year made gloomy by the coronavirus pandemic, some homeowners in America and elsewhere around the world made headlines for displaying their Christmas lights months in advance.

