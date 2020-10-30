Twins girls, 4, wear Trump, Biden costumes for Halloween

Well if these aren’t the cutest lil’ diametrically opposed presidential candidates we’ve ever seen!

A mom in Oklahoma claims she’s been waiting for years to dress her twin girls as the 2020 presidential candidates — so it’s no surprise she didn’t spare a single detail.

Adrea Garza, from Edmond, told Fox News that she first came up with the costume idea right after her twins were born back in 2016.

"The twins were born 2 weeks before the 2016 election," Garza said. "We’ve always gone all-out when it comes to Halloween, and I immediately knew that I was going to dress them as the candidates in 2020."

It would appear that Garza has also used the past four years to fine-tune her idea, zeroing in on several tiny touches to make the costumes that much more true to life.

“I hunted down some boys’ suits. Found some flag pins, and knew I had to put Biden in a mask and his signature aviator sunglasses,” she previously told Fox 2, adding that she also used spray tan on her tiny “Trump” and white hairspray on her itsy-bitsy Biden.

"Koti is dressed as Donald Trump since she’s got the blonde hair and the Trump pouty lips," Garza clarified to Fox News. "Haven is dressed as Joe Biden! She loved spraying her hair white!"



Garza further clarified on TikTok that her girls love dressing up. “Every year I put my twin girls in some ridiculous Halloween costume, and this year is no different,” Garza said, in a TikTok post containing images of the girls’ costumes, which has since been viewed 2.9 million times.

Commenters loved the idea, too, although some were concerned that Garza might be exposing her tots to politically-charged ridicule.

“Guys, it doesn’t matter who YOU support,” wrote one TikTok user in response to the costumes. “It’s her kids and [they] look happy… And honestly this is hilarious and genius.”

Garza, meanwhile, tells Fox News that she only hopes the costume inspires viewers to let their voices be heard this election.

"I hope it’s encouraging everyone to get out and vote," she said. "And I also think it’s one political post we can all agree on and smile about!"

In addition to their Trump and Biden costumes, Garza revealed on social media that she has has several other costumes planned for her children to wear, including Dalmatians, circus performers (inspired by “The Greatest Showman”) and even the Coneheads from “Saturday Night Live.”