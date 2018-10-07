Trump site's 'Stand Up for America' jerseys see 'brisk' sales as latest attack on NFL kneelers

Colin Kaepernick probably hasn’t clicked on the shopping cart.

A popular online Trump merchandise site is hawking “Stand Up for America” football jerseys, the president’s latest salvo in his war against the NFL and those kneeling for the national anthem.

The red unis sport the number 45 on the front and back, with “Trump” sewn across the back shoulders.

“Stand Up for America” is embroidered in white and blue on the chest and an American flag is sewn onto the sleeve.

The “made in the USA” jerseys — available in small to 3XL — go for $99 a pop on shop.donaldjtrump.com, a site authorized by Trump For President Inc. and the Republican National Committee.

The product was introduced on Sept. 7, a day after the NFL’s season began and Kaepernick debuted as the face of a Nike ad campaign.

Sales have been “brisk,” said a Trump campaign spokesman.

“Our theme originated out of President Trump’s love for the American flag and his fervent belief that Americans should always stand for our National Anthem,” said Lara Trump, senior advisor for Donald J. Trump for President Inc.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.